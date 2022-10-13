Read full article on original website
The harrowing statistics of domestic violence in Central New York
(WSYT-TV)- In the United States, statistics show that nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute. Within a year, more than 10 million men and women are victims of domestic violence. With October being Domestic Violence awareness month, people tend to forget just how many people...
