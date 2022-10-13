ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunters: Be Aware of Avian Influenza

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking waterfowl hunters to be aware of the avian influenza outbreak this hunting season. The H5N1 strain of avian influenza has been found in various places throughout the state, including Dubois and Marion Counties. DNR is asking hunters to be aware of...
