Bay News 9
Manatee County urges Myakka City area residents to test well water
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Manatee County leaders said test results show several wells in the Myakka City area have been contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwaters. Tests show several wells in the Myakka City area have been contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwaters. Manatee County has a site set up at...
Bay News 9
Local power crews aiding in Hurricane Ian relief and restorations
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Craig Guthrie is a lineman supervisor for Duke Energy based in Clearwater, but over the past 12 days he has been on the ground on Pine Island, Florida’s biggest barrier island, where Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. From tight...
Bay News 9
Some southwest Florida schools begin reopening
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Monday, dozens of schools damaged by Hurricane Ian will be reopening. For students in Sarasota County, most of their traditional schools in North Port are back open. But because of supply chain issues, a couple of elementary schools will open Tuesday. What You Need...
amisun.com
Injured gator captured near Rod & Reel Pier
ANNA MARIA – An injured alligator came ashore near the Rod & Reel Pier on Oct. 8. After being trapped and removed, the gator was later euthanized due to its broken leg. Dep. Patrick Manning of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Anna Maria Unit was among those to respond that day.
‘North Port doesn’t have any dams’: City clears up confusion about Hurricane Ian damage
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As North Port residents work to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the city is working to clear up confusion and rumors surrounding one of its water control structures.
Longboat Observer
Sanctuary condo unit sells for $2.7 million
A condominium in Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jennifer Potts, Patrice Blair, R. Michele Blair and Daniel Blair, of Russell, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit A-301 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Peter Farrell and Emily Wyrick-Farrell, of Knoxville, Tennessee, for $2.7 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 1990.
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck in Highlands County
A woman from Port Charlotte was killed Sunday night after exiting a moving pickup truck on Sparta Road in Highlands County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old man from Wauchula was traveling south on Sparta Road, west of Orday Road and just outside Sebring, at around 8 p.m. The rear left passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, exited the truck through the open rear left window while it was in motion.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida
“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
Man slices police K9 following pursuit, armed burglary in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
villages-news.com
Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole
Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
sarasotafl.gov
Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents
An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
srqmagazine.com
Attainable Housing Crisis Worsened by Ian Devastation
Our attainable housing situation was a crisis before COVID and before Hurricane Ian. The mass migration to Florida from COVID remote work opportunities, and now the Hurricane, has intensified our attainable housing crisis immensely. The entire county needs to pay attention to this, but especially the Sarasota City Commission who will be contemplating changes to incentivize the building of attainable housing.
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Mysuncoast.com
Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March has been found competent to proceed with the case. In court documents filed Oct. 10, Judge Lon Arend accepted a court-appointed doctor’s...
fox13news.com
Why is marijuana illegal? How the 1933 Ybor City ax murders bolstered case to criminalize cannabis
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Decades before the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, government officials, law enforcement, and private industry were waging war against a drug they said was becoming a scourge on productive American society. In the mid-1930s, immigrants fleeing Central America after the Mexican Revolution brought cannabis with them to the U.S.
