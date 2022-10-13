ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

Comments / 0

Related
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Clinton not slowed by injuries, Wolverines

Clinton found itself down two starters due to injuries before its first offensive possession, but that bit of adversity did nothing to derail the Red Devils Friday night against Woodruff. Playing without starting quarterback/safety Austin Copeland and linebacker Brett Young, both of whom suffered leg injuries soon after Woodruff took...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Hillcrest’s Judy and McFadden combine for elite passing duo

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the Upstate Super 25 rankings, the new top ranked team in our area were the Hillcrest Rams. The perfect 7-0 squad has been rolling through the season, thanks to a standout passing duo. Air Hillcrest is prepared for takeoff. At pilot is Bennett Judy.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mazeo Bennett, 4-star 2024 WR out of South Carolina, announces SEC commitment

Mazeo Bennett, a 4-star wide receiver recruit out of Greenville, South Carolina, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Bennett committed to Tennessee, perhaps influenced by the Vols’ big win over Alabama on Saturday. Bennett is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He is the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2024, and the No. 3 player in the Palmetto State, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodruff, SC
Clinton, SC
Football
City
Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Sports
City
Chester, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#American Football
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
country1037fm.com

Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash

Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
GREENVILLE, SC
livability.com

Housing Options Abound in Greenville, South Carolina

From residential homes to historic loft apartments, finding your perfect home is easy in Greenville. When you’re searching for a place to live, you don’t have to sacrifice location or affordability for access to Greenville’s many amenities. Whether you’re looking to buy a family home in a residential neighborhood or just wanting to find an apartment to rent, there’s a plethora of options at plenty of price points.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin

MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
MAULDIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy