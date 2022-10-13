Read full article on original website
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Clinton not slowed by injuries, Wolverines
Clinton found itself down two starters due to injuries before its first offensive possession, but that bit of adversity did nothing to derail the Red Devils Friday night against Woodruff. Playing without starting quarterback/safety Austin Copeland and linebacker Brett Young, both of whom suffered leg injuries soon after Woodruff took...
my40.tv
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-14-22
My40/WLOS — We’re on to week 9 of prep football action and tonight you’re in for a good one as the undefeated Rams of Hillcrest travel to Anderson to take on the 7-1 Yellow Jackets from T.L. Hanna. Pre-game starts at 7 pm on My40 with kick-off...
FOX Carolina
Hillcrest’s Judy and McFadden combine for elite passing duo
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the Upstate Super 25 rankings, the new top ranked team in our area were the Hillcrest Rams. The perfect 7-0 squad has been rolling through the season, thanks to a standout passing duo. Air Hillcrest is prepared for takeoff. At pilot is Bennett Judy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mazeo Bennett, 4-star 2024 WR out of South Carolina, announces SEC commitment
Mazeo Bennett, a 4-star wide receiver recruit out of Greenville, South Carolina, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Bennett committed to Tennessee, perhaps influenced by the Vols’ big win over Alabama on Saturday. Bennett is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He is the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2024, and the No. 3 player in the Palmetto State, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Desmond Howard asked if he's buying Clemson as a contender
During ESPN’s College GameDay, college football analyst Desmond Howard was asked if he’s buying into the theory that Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is back into contender status. “I like what I see (...)
Reliving the Game that Never Happened: 'COVID was Just an Excuse to Cancel Game' by Florida State
Clemson had one player test positive for COVID-19 who traveled with the team, and just one positive is not a prerequisite to postponing a game under ACC guidelines.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina filmmaker holds premiere for final season of 'Isolation' series filmed in Upstate
SENECA, S.C. — Just in time for spooky season — A local filmmaker is set to premiere his final season of his project "Isolation: The Series." The final nine episodes of the series were filmed in the Upstate in areas like Walhalla, Anderson and Pendleton. The story revolves...
Meet the candidate: Tony Boyce (I) for SC House District 25 in Greenville
Candidate for SC House District 25 Tony Boyce (I) is hoping his ability to bring people together from different political parties will help him get things done if he is elected on November 8.
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
thechronicle.news
Abbeville police have an idea who may have fired the gunshots after the Abbeville football game
As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made dealing with the gunshots fired after the Abbeville High homecoming football game in Abbeville. Less than two minutes after the game ended, at least five shots were fired on the streets near J.H. Williams Middle School, the location of the football stadium.
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. community celebrates Radio's birthday
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast.
country1037fm.com
Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash
Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
livability.com
Housing Options Abound in Greenville, South Carolina
From residential homes to historic loft apartments, finding your perfect home is easy in Greenville. When you’re searching for a place to live, you don’t have to sacrifice location or affordability for access to Greenville’s many amenities. Whether you’re looking to buy a family home in a residential neighborhood or just wanting to find an apartment to rent, there’s a plethora of options at plenty of price points.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
Coroner: South Carolina man ejected, killed in single-vehicle crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Parnell Road. According to the coroner, a driver was approaching the intersection of Robertson Road where he lost control of the vehicle and went […]
WYFF4.com
Carrie Underwood posts sneak peek of concert setup at The Well in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Carrie Underwood is in town and set to kick off her "Denim & Rhinestones" tour in Greenville on Saturday. (Video above is from when she announced her tour was kicking off in Greenville) Underwood posted a video on Twitter Monday that showed the stage being set...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin
MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
