Mount Hope, NY

theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
MOUNT HOPE, NY
