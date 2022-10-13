Read full article on original website
UPDATE…Attempted murder suspect leads police on chase, causes major wreck on I-84 (VIDEO)
HUDSON VALLEY – A four-county car chase involving police and a suspect in a Rockland County attempted murder has resulted in the arrest of the man on I-84 in the Town of Newburgh. The initial radio transmissions indicated that the subject was a murder suspect. Forty-six-year-old Todd Humphrey is...
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
Hudson Valley Man Charged After Dumping Boat at Local Cemetery
If you're visiting the gravesite of a deceased family member or friend, you don't normally plan on seeing a discarded boat lying in the middle of the cemetery. That is exactly what officials say happened, however, as a Hudson Valley man has now been charged with the unusual offense of dumping an old boat at a cemetery.
Inked & Charged: Highland Woman Arrested For Allowing 10 Year Old To Get Tattooed
A Highland woman was arrested last week after allegedly allowing her young child to get a tattoo. 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, October 4th, as reported by the Town of Lloyd Police, on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. It was alleged that Thomas allowed her 10-year-old son to receive a large permanent ink tattoo on his body.
New York State Police Try To Stop Elderly Hudson Valley Man’s Suicide
New York State Police confirmed a tragic incident in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal shooting inside a home in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Responded To Home in the Town of Mount Hope For a Report of Shots Fired. On...
Cop Shot in Bristol, Ct. False Alarm-Trap from Westchester
Alec Lurato, 2014 Graduate of Yorktown High School. All of us in Westchester are praying for Police Officer Alec Lurato, a member of the Bristol, Connecticut police department who was caught in a shootout that killed two officials and injured Lurato. Lurato, 26, is a 2014 gradutated from Yorktown High...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License
The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?. Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?. Haunted Road In Central New York Is...
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
Town of Wappinger Responds to Rumored Ban on Long Island Home Buyers
Can a town actually ban any person from buying a home in town based on where they are moving from?. Last week we told you about an alleged moratorium the Town of Wappingers had that would prevent anyone who currently lives in Long Island from buying a home in the Dutchess County town. The rumored moratorium was a topic of conversation on one of the popular Hudson Valley community groups on Facebook and started after a commenter responded to a post talking about "city folk" and how they are to blame for everything that goes wrong in the Hudson Valley.
COVID Still Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 12 Upstate New York Counties
COIVD continues to bubble up as more Upstate New York counties receive the "high" COVID community-level designation. You have to imagine that the CDC monitoring of country COVID levels will be part of the new normal as we live with the ups and downs of all illnesses in the colder months.
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
Letter to the Editor: Clinton voters asked to approve library budget
Town of Clinton residents should flip over their election ballots to vote YES on a proposition on the back for a new budget for the Clinton Community Library. The new budget would be $149,800, up from the one approved by voters in 2017 of $115,000. That’s an increase of less than $7,000 per year over the past five years, which amounts to less than $5 a year for each house in the Town.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned New York Theme Park
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In Upstate New York, you'll find what was once a popular entertainment destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the Adirondack Forest. Keep reading to learn more.
