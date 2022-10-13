Read full article on original website
SDSU new #1, NDSU now #4 in Stats FCS and Coaches Polls
(KFGO/KNFL) Fresh off its 23-21 win over NDSU on Saturday, South Dakota State is now the top team in both the FCS Coaches Poll, and the STATS Perform Top 25 rankings this week. The Jackrabbits move up from #3 in the Coaches Poll, and #2 in the STATS Perform rankings.
Beavers Take Down Dragons in Battle for the Axe
MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team fell to Bemidji State, 46-7 in the Battle for the Axe on Saturday at Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM fell to 2-5 while Bemidji State improved to 5-2. Freshman quarterback Jack Strand was 23-of-36 passing for 152 yards and...
Detroit Lakes football team honors senior leader with designed TD play
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes High football team started what was likely its last home game of the season in a special way: recognizing senior Logan Hilde with a designed TD play. Hilde was born with cerebral palsy, but he hasn’t let that stop him from suiting up with his team and leading them out onto the field before every home game.
Jackrabbits Shut Down Bison in Second Half for 23-21 Win
FARGO – Second-ranked South Dakota State scored 16 unanswered points and held top-ranked North Dakota State to five first downs after halftime to claim a 23-21 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory Saturday, Oct. 15, before a crowd of 18,603 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. South Dakota...
Sheyenne, Red River top ND high school football polls
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne continues as the top team in North Dakota Class 11AA football, while Red River vaults to the top spot in Class 11A this week. Voting is conducted by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). The top five teams remain unchanged in...
NDSU cuts the ribbon on Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – North Dakota State University cut the ribbon on the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex Friday. The 117,000 square foot, $50 million facility is entirely privately funded. It has two turf fields including at the outdoor practice fields Bison football currently uses. The complex has a locker room, team meeting room, weight room and equipment room.
Walz bags 2 roosters, announces 2023 governor’s pheasant opener
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says he shot two roosters during the tenth annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener near Worthington. Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan’s hunting parties harvested a total of six roosters on Saturday. The governor announced that Owatonna and Steele County will host...
Body of missing Nicollet man found in state park
MANKATO, Minn. – Authorities in south central Minnesota said they’ve found the body of a missing Nicollet man. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead Friday in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County. Abrahamsen was last seen...
Court documents shed light on September raid in Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the September 21 raid, as DEA and Homeland Security agents and Postal Inspections police searched a home.
Bail set at $5 million for Shakopee man caught with 31 lbs of meth
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his...
Man arrested for arson connected to overnight fire in Fargo; other fires under investigation
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police arrested a suspect in connection with a suspicious fire involving leaves reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of University Drive North. It was believed the suspect who started the fire was hiding so officers began interviews and collecting information from...
Lost dog south of Walcott
A German shepherd-malamute mix female dog, responds to Lady, was reported lost Saturday, around 10:30 AM, south of Walcott. She may have been hit by a vehicle and ran off, last seen possibly headed north. Lady is about a year old, mostly black, with a saddle pattern, and tan with a fluffy tail.
