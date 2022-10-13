ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

SaMarc Foundation takes Columbus athletes on educational Bahamas trip

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local high school basketball players returned to the Fountain City following an educational trip to the Bahamas. High school basketball players from Northside, Columbus and Pacelli took the free cruise thanks to the SaMarc Foundation. The Bi-City Award recipients visited Bimini, the smallest island in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

St. Anne Pacelli teacher named Geography Teacher Fellow by AGS

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order for Mrs. Wendy McReynolds of St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus. She is named the 2022 Geography Teacher Fellow by the American Geographical Society (AGS). Teachers across the U.S. are selected to get special opportunities to support their teaching activities for...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Early voting starts in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This isn’t the first year for early voting, voters we talked to say the early bird catches the worm by not having to wait in long lines. Early voting has started in Georgia. “I was only in the line for an hour today,” says one voter.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting in Warren Williams Homes. Authorities received reports of the shooting at about 8:49 p.m. Details on this shooting are limited. This story is developing. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as our crews gather more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect pleaded guilty Monday. In April 2019, Tellious Savalas Brown was arrested and charged with the murder of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn. Brown goes by the nickname “T-man.”. The shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. on April 23, 2019, near the intersection of Illges...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Russell County animal shelter seeking help for expansion

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An animal shelter and sanctuary in Russell County needs your help to finish an expansion project. Cookie Canine Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is looking for donors to help them build additional kennels to house four-legged pups of all breeds. The newly constructed building needs more...
WTVM

Mild today, Feeling like winter the rest of the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm weather lovers should soak up the weather today before old man winter pays us an early visit much of the rest of the week. Clouds mixed with some sun on this Monday; we’ll call it partly sunny. It will be mild and turning breezy right ahead of a game-changing cold front! Winds will be gusting between 20 and 25 mph this afternoon and evening. Highs mostly between 75 and 80 degrees.
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy