COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm weather lovers should soak up the weather today before old man winter pays us an early visit much of the rest of the week. Clouds mixed with some sun on this Monday; we’ll call it partly sunny. It will be mild and turning breezy right ahead of a game-changing cold front! Winds will be gusting between 20 and 25 mph this afternoon and evening. Highs mostly between 75 and 80 degrees.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO