This Thursday, October 20, there will be a Monkeypox Vaccine clinic. It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bossier Parish Community College at 6220 E. Texas Street, Bossier City. A strike team from LSUHS will be there administering the vaccines and some staff from the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health will be there assisting as needed. COVID-19 vaccines will be offered as well.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO