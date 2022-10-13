Read full article on original website
College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 7
How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 7. Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 2 for 2 on PATS, 1 for 1 on FG (25 yards) and averaged 56.3 yards on kickoffs in a 17-0 win against MIT. The Mariners are 5-1.
High school football: Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders through Week 7
NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.
High school football: Benton hammers Southwood
After a bit of a slow start, the Benton Tigers rolled to a 56-12 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys Friday night at Independence Stadium. Benton improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in district. The Tigers are tied for second with Parkway (6-1, 3-1), one game behind Airline (4-3, 4-0), with three to play.
High school football: Parkway suffers first loss; Plain Dealing falls to Magnolia
The Parkway Panthers suffered their first loss Friday night, falling to the Byrd Yellow Jackets 39-14 in a District 1-5A game at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Parkway dropped to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in district. The Panthers are tied for second with Benton (4-3, 3-1), one game...
Prize Fest Announces Music and Fashion Prize Winners
Prize Fest, a celebration of Film, Music, Food, Fashion and Comedy, returned to the streets of downtown Shreveport for 2022 and hosted its first weekend (October 14-16) to its largest audience ever. The festival, in its eleventh year, kicked off with Music Prize and Fashion Prize and showcased the work of independent musicians and fashion designers. Weekend two of Prize Fest (October 20 – 22) will feature Film, Food and Comedy Prizes.
Keep Bossier Beautiful wins Award
Hard work pays off and Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) recently earned top. recognition for their work by being awarded the “Outstanding Affiliate Award”. from Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB). Governor John Bel Edwards and KAB President & CEO Jennifer Lawson. presented the award to KBB Executive Director Lynn Bryan at...
Military Affairs Council hosts 25th Annual Celebrate Barksdale
Staff Report/Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune. The Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council hosted their 25th Annual Celebrate Barksdale event for all Barksdale Air Force Base personnel and their families on Friday, October 14. A 3- K run kicked off the event at 8am, with winners announced at the conclusion of the run....
MASTER GARDENER FALL BULB SALE
The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners proudly present their annual. Fall Bulb Sale, Saturday, October 29, 2022. This annual sale will be held at the. Red River Research Station located at 262 Research Station Road in Bossier. City, Louisiana from 8 AM until noon. Featured are hard to find heirloom bulbs.
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation
Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to. an accident involving a car and a man early this morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E. Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street. when he was...
Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic
This Thursday, October 20, there will be a Monkeypox Vaccine clinic. It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bossier Parish Community College at 6220 E. Texas Street, Bossier City. A strike team from LSUHS will be there administering the vaccines and some staff from the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health will be there assisting as needed. COVID-19 vaccines will be offered as well.
Doyline Man Killed in Webster Parish Crash, Speed Suspected Factor
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. This crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Marvin Champlain. The initial investigation revealed that a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated...
Pedestrian Killed in Bossier Parish Hit-and-Run Crash
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, just before 12:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality Hit-and-Run crash on US Hwy 80, east of Stockwell Road. This crash claimed the life of 81-year-old Donald Finnell of Haughton. The initial investigation revealed that last night,...
