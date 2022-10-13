ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

WKTV

Free car care clinic in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States

The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon forecasts real estate impact of Micron

ONONDAGA COUNTY — Since Micron Technology announced its plans earlier this month to build a $100 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation in Clay, the Central New York real estate community has been buzzing with questions about the project’s impact on the region. To answer some of those questions, real estate broker Chip Hodgkins hosted a virtual Q&A session Oct. 12 with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Ghost Guns: How do these weapons differ from manufactured guns?

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Statewide, and here in the City of Utica, ghost guns are continuing to be at the center of many crimes, but how do these guns differ from regular, manufactured firearms?. A ghost gun is considered a firearm, but the main difference is a ghost...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
Syracuse.com

Pay at some jobs in Syracuse has exploded since 2019: See which ones have spiked most

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pay at some jobs in the Syracuse metro area has spiked 60% or more in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the job market came roaring back after the Covid-19 shutdowns, workers in some fields in Syracuse and across the country have benefited from labor shortages and intense competition among businesses for employees.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Legislature considering countywide solar PILOT law

An amendment to an existing law that would make the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) negotiate payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements with solar project developers is making its way through the County Legislature. A draft of the local law was approved via a 5-2 vote by legislators...

