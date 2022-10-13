Read full article on original website
Free car care clinic in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
Search warrant issued at Happy Mart following investigation into illegal THC sales
CAZENOVIA — On Thursday, Oct. 13, a search warrant was executed on the Happy Mart convenience store at 63 Albany St. following a three-week-long investigation into the sale of illegal THC products. THC, which stands for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the substance that is primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana...
New York Mills man charged with felony for breaking Order of Protection
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that a man has been charged with criminal contempt for breaking an order of protection during a domestic dispute on October 14th. Around 7:30 pm on Friday, officers arrived at a residence on Clinton Street to...
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
Car crash knocks power out to more than 2,000 people in Lysander area
Update at 8:20 p.m.: All National Grid customers have power again, about 2 1/2 hours after a car crashed into a pole on River Road. State police are investigating the crash, but have not yet commented. Update at 7:15 p.m.: National Grid has restored power to the majority of homes...
Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States
The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon forecasts real estate impact of Micron
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Since Micron Technology announced its plans earlier this month to build a $100 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation in Clay, the Central New York real estate community has been buzzing with questions about the project’s impact on the region. To answer some of those questions, real estate broker Chip Hodgkins hosted a virtual Q&A session Oct. 12 with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man is accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in Lewis County
LEWIS- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 25, of Rome, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and aggravated DWI (per se-no prior).
Ghost Guns: How do these weapons differ from manufactured guns?
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Statewide, and here in the City of Utica, ghost guns are continuing to be at the center of many crimes, but how do these guns differ from regular, manufactured firearms?. A ghost gun is considered a firearm, but the main difference is a ghost...
Man stabbed reportedly walks into Harrison Street parking garage for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who had been stabbed walked into a parking garage on Harrison Street to ask for help Monday morning, according to dispatches. At 8:02 a.m. a staff member of the parking garage called 911 to report a man with multiple stab wounds walked into the garage, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
Pay at some jobs in Syracuse has exploded since 2019: See which ones have spiked most
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pay at some jobs in the Syracuse metro area has spiked 60% or more in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the job market came roaring back after the Covid-19 shutdowns, workers in some fields in Syracuse and across the country have benefited from labor shortages and intense competition among businesses for employees.
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
Local man is accused of violating a court issued order of protection in Lewis County, Deputies say
NEW BREMEN- A local man is accused of violating a court issued order of protection in Lewis County, authorities say. Danny T. Gudridge, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Thursday, October 6. It’s reported that deputies were sent to a home on the Ossont Road to serve an order of protection.
County Legislature considering countywide solar PILOT law
An amendment to an existing law that would make the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) negotiate payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements with solar project developers is making its way through the County Legislature. A draft of the local law was approved via a 5-2 vote by legislators...
Brad Moses is unfit to be Madison County judge (Editorial Board Opinion)
We usually use this space to appraise the qualifications of candidates for public office and to endorse the ones we think are best for the job. Today, we’re taking the extraordinary step of using it to urge voters in Madison County to withhold their votes from an unfit candidate whose name happens to be the only one on the ballot.
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
