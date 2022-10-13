Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
Police officer tackles 15-year-old girl to break up fight at Kalamazoo school
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo public safety officer tackled a 15-year-old high school student to the ground to break up a fight outside Loy Norrix High School, as seen in a video circulating on social media. The video showed the teen swinging at another girl before the officer ran...
Jackson police investigating Friday car shooting
Police found the guns in a home where the car was parked.
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son
A mother and her teenage son who died in Battle Creek on Saturday have been identified as Teresa Osborne, 51, and Kaiden Osborne, 14.
Jackson deputies catch 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
The two are being lodged at the Jackson County Jail,
go955.com
Speed believed by police to be a factor in Cass County crash
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff reports that at approximately 8:34 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, his office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road in Pokagon Township. Investigation revealed that 18-year-old, Baroda resident, Alex Foster, was driving east...
Jackson man arrested for arson, attempted murder
The suspect's identity has not yet been released by the JPD.
3 injured in Jackson Co. car crash
Officials say that alcohol does not seem to have been a factor in the crash.
Lansing woman kills man in Isabella Co. car crash, police say
Deputies were initially responding to a car versus deer crash.
Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
Man dies after being dragged by vehicle in GR hit-and-run
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Grand Rapids late Sunday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. A man had been riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and dragged him for several blocks.
whtc.com
Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect
WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
WWMT
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
go955.com
Suspect arrested after armed robbery and fleeing on bicycle
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three Rivers Police arrested a man who they say robbed a business with a weapon, and then fled on a bicycle. It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, October 14, at a business on Michigan Avenue between Grant and Lincoln Avenues. Authorities say...
WWMTCw
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
Man arraigned in 2021 Jackson murder
Champion has been charged with one count of open murder
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video
A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
Man found putting phone into Goodwill fitting room with women inside
LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies were searching for a man who placed a phone under the door of a changing room in a Lowell Township store on Friday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. The man was identified on Saturday with help from the community. A 19- and...
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.
