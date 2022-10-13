ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man accused of killing former romantic partner in south St. Louis

By Kevin S. Held, Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANdtD_0iXrps2Y00

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is accused of killing a former romantic partner and assaulting another man in an attack last month in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Top story: Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting

According to homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place around 1 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the 2800 block of Itaska Street. Police arrived to find a 21-year-old woman had been shot in the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police claim Brandon Desean Terrell-Warren, 25, walked up to a parked car at that location with a man and woman inside the vehicle.

Terrell-Warren first allegedly punched the man while the woman grabbed a pistol in the car. Terrell-Warren then took the gun from the woman while the other man fled.

The male victim told police he heard gunshots and returned to the scene, and that’s when he found the woman shot dead in the street.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Terrell-Warren was later apprehended and the male victim was able to identify him in a photographic lineup, police said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Terrell-Warren with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing a firearm, and fourth-degree assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

CrimeStoppers tip leads to discovery of remains in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A quiet block in St. Louis City’s third ward has neighbors talking after they called in a Crime Stoppers tip this past weekend. “We got residents who saw some things, heard some things, and took action, called the police department,” third ward alderman Brandon Bosley said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police: Man tries to burn down home after heavy night of drinking￼

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and others, and then attempting to set their home ablaze. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 11in the 1100 block of Angelica Street, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Man sentenced for fatal DUI crash

A Granite City man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after he crashed his truck into a home, killing the occupant inside. 48-year-old Jonathan Beasley pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death for the July 2021 incident, but the original plea did not include a sentencing. He was sentenced last week.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teen shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was shot in the leg in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy, in his early teens, was shot in the leg in the 5100 block of Northland. The boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy