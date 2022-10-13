ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘on the right side of history’ in rematch against Georgia governor Brian Kemp

After losing the election for Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams has boosted her national profile as a voting rights advocate, combatting a wave of Republican-led efforts to restrict ballot access across the US.But closer to home, as she makes a second bid for the governor’s office, the Democratic candidate has struggled to close the gap between her campaign and her GOP opponent Brian Kemp, who is making his pitch for another four years in office, as they head to a rematch this November.On the final day of early voting in their governor’s race, Ms Abrams and Mr Kemp...
The Independent

Stacey Abrams deflects when asked if she will accept the election results

Stacey Abrams deflected in a debate Monday evening when asked about whether she would accept the results of Georgia’s governor’s race in November after she did not concede in 2018’s election.Debate moderator Greg Bluestein asked Ms Abrams about her non-concession in 2018 and whether she would commit to accepting the outcome of the vote and what it shows.Ms Abrams said that in 2018, she acknowledged that Governor Brian Kemp had won the election. At the time, Mr Kemp served as secretary of state, Georgia’s top elections officer. Brad Raffensperger, who became the subject of former president Donald Trump’s ire...
