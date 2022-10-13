Read full article on original website
Related
When Herschel Walker softened abortion stance, he had plenty of company in the GOP
Abortion is driving more and more of the conversation late into the midterm election game, with GOP candidates softening their stances becoming the norm.
DOJ Wants Steve Bannon Jailed for 6 Months for Contempt of Congress, But Ex-Trump Aide Asks for Probation
Federal prosecutors recommended Steve Bannon get six months in jail for defying a subpoena from the congressional probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. They also sought a $200,000 fine for Bannon, who was a senior advisor in former President Donald Trump's White House. The DOJ recommended the maximum fine...
Benjamin Civiletti, Former Attorney General Under President Jimmy Carter, Dies at 87
Former U.S. Attorney General Benjamin R. Civiletti, who investigated President Jimmy Carter’s brother while in the administration and who later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys, has died. He was 87. The Baltimore Sun reported that Civiletti died Sunday evening of Parkinson’s at his home...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Puts Kevin McCarthy On Notice With Stark 'Power' Warning
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker hints at what a GOP-run House might look like.
Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘on the right side of history’ in rematch against Georgia governor Brian Kemp
After losing the election for Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams has boosted her national profile as a voting rights advocate, combatting a wave of Republican-led efforts to restrict ballot access across the US.But closer to home, as she makes a second bid for the governor’s office, the Democratic candidate has struggled to close the gap between her campaign and her GOP opponent Brian Kemp, who is making his pitch for another four years in office, as they head to a rematch this November.On the final day of early voting in their governor’s race, Ms Abrams and Mr Kemp...
Stacey Abrams deflects when asked if she will accept the election results
Stacey Abrams deflected in a debate Monday evening when asked about whether she would accept the results of Georgia’s governor’s race in November after she did not concede in 2018’s election.Debate moderator Greg Bluestein asked Ms Abrams about her non-concession in 2018 and whether she would commit to accepting the outcome of the vote and what it shows.Ms Abrams said that in 2018, she acknowledged that Governor Brian Kemp had won the election. At the time, Mr Kemp served as secretary of state, Georgia’s top elections officer. Brad Raffensperger, who became the subject of former president Donald Trump’s ire...
Questions Raised Over Donations to Illinois Supreme Court Justice Incumbent's Campaign
This story has been updated. As the race for the Illinois Supreme Court heats up with weeks to go, there are questions raised about contributions incumbent Justice Michael Burke previously received and the subsequent nominations he made. Campaign contribution records reviewed by NBC 5 Investigates show Burke’s campaign, the “Citizens...
Comments / 0