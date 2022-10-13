Michigan State isn't accustomed to starting men's basketball season with an unranked team, but it will do so for the second year in a row. The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll on Monday, and while the Spartans did receive votes, it wasn't enough to lift MSU into the rankings to begin the 2022-23 season. Michigan State received 35 poll points, which was the 31st-most in the country.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO