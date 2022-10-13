Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Funko Pops are Buy One, Get One 50% Off, Including Exclusives
Funko fans that want to build up their collections or grab holiday gifts will be happy to know that Entertainment Earth is running their annual buy one, get one 50% off sale on Pop figures. Nearly 1000 in-stock Funko Pops are eligible, and that includes exclusives. What's more, you'll get free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout, so you can really load up.
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
Boruto Cosplay Shows Off Naruto's Baryon Mode Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations really brought Naruto Uzumaki to his strongest point in the franchise to date, and one awesome cosplay is really tapping into the power of his Baryon Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original anime debut, and it's been a great way to look back and see just how much has happened to its central star over the course of its run. Debuting all sorts of power ups and new forms through his fights, he actually continued to grow even to the sequel series continuing his story and highlighting his son, Boruto.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life for the Anime's Debut
Chainsaw Man was the most anticipated new series premiere of the year overall among many circles, and it's hard not to see why thanks to some awesome Makima cosplay helping to hype up the new anime's premiere! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has grown to a massive popularity following the end of the first era of the series a few years ago, and it's hard to compare just how popular it's become thanks to the strength and reach of just the manga alone. But now the series will be taking it all to the next level with the debut of its new anime.
Spider-Rex and Venomosaurus Inflatable Costumes Are 30% Off For Halloween
Halloween is coming up fast, and if you haven't decided on a costume yet, Jazwares' new Spider-Rex and Venomosaurus inflatable costumes will fit the bill – especially since they are discounted by 30% at the time of writing. Inflatable T. rex costumes have been all over the Internet in recent years, but these officially licensed Marvel versions are more memetastic than ever. All of the details you need can be found below.
Chainsaw Man Collabs With Spy x Family In Special Promos
It is no secret that manga sales are bigger than ever, and the industry is growing by the day. As fans across the world search for their go-to manga, some titles reign supreme whether we're talking One Piece or My Hero Academia. Of course, some of the latest titles toppling sales are Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family thanks to their anime series. And now, the two titles have teamed up for a special promo.
One Piece Gives Law a Canon Genderbent Makeover
One Piece is now making its way through the first new arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's manga series overall, and the newest chapter of the series is really shaking things up by introducing a new genderbent makeover for Trafalgar Law into the actual canon! Luffy, Kid, and Law took their respective crews on three different paths after leaving the shores of Wano, so it seemed like it would be quite a long time before we would get to see them in action again. That's the way it used to work anyway as the newest chapter of the series provided a surprising update!
10 Grossest Moments in House of the Dragon Season 1
The first season of House of the Dragon is already almost over, as the acclaimed Game of Thrones spinoff series barrels toward its Season 1 finale on October 23rd. The fast-paced freshman season of the series has covered a lot of ground in the lives of the main Targaryen characters, and it has delivered on the expectations of Game of Thrones fans. The performances have been incredible, the dialogue superb, and the action scenes with the dragons have been a blast to watch. In typical Game of Thrones fashion, however, House of the Dragon has also delivered more than its fair share of gross moments.
The Rings of Power Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg on Twitter
As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans are still reeling from the fallout of the season one finale, some fans have discovered a hilarious but slightly startling Easter egg. In the day that followed the last episode of the season for the show, anyone that liked a tweet which included the hashtag #TheRingsOfPower on Twitter got a little surprise, a little evil surprise. Prior to the heart appearing on the tweet to indicate the like, a tiny animated silhouette of Sauron would appear, fading into the heart. You can see a screenshot of it in action below. Spoilers for the series follow!
My Hero Academia Season 6 Drops One of the Dub's Best Lines Yet
My Hero Academia season six is back at last, and its episodes prove the anime is in top shape once again. Now, the English dub is stepping out for audiences, and its cast is ready to usher in a new era for hero society. But first, well – My Hero Academia had to let Mirko nab the dub's best bit of dialogue to date.
Avengers Introduces a New Team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Fighting Mephisto
The Avengers' battle through time against Mephisto has revealed a never-before-seen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Mephisto is set up as the overarching main villain at the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The devil's exploits have included the debut of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, as well more stories featuring the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. While fans have created many theories involving Mephisto's presence in several Marvel Studios projects, the comics are prepping for a massive showdown against the devilish antagonist.
The Boys Season 4 Set Photo Reveals Return of a Superhero Who Died in Season 3
Death is usually the end for superheroes in the world of The Boys, but one hero who fans saw meeting their doom at the end of Season 3 is making a comeback in Season 4. Despite being killed by Homelander, Black Noir is returning to The Boys next season. There will be a different character in the Black Noir suit than the one that perished at the hands of Homelander, but a new photo from the set of Season 4 confirms the hero is making a comeback.
Harrison Ford Confirmed For Captain America 4 and Marvel's Thunderbolts
Harrison Ford is confirmed to be taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a role formerly held by Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year. Ford will reportedly make his debut as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order in May of 2024; he will then reportedly appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie, which is slated for release in July of 2024. That release schedule will presumably allow Ford to get his appearances done in one stint of production on both films. Ford will also be doing work for Disney when he returns for Indiana Jones 5 in late June of next year.
House of the Dragon May Have Introduced Another Character Who Wants the Throne
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon... The hottest seat in House of the Dragon is going to be in flux for the foreseeable future. Following the death of King Viserys, Aegon II was crowned as the new King of Westeros, despite Rhaenyra being the chosen successor. War is about to break out to decide who actually gets control of the realm, but there might be more than just the two Targaryen siblings trying to sit on the Iron Throne.
Star Wars Reveals First Look at Young Yaddle
Star Wars: The High Republic actually showed off some concept art of Master Yaddle. Famously, the Jedi was around for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans didn't get to really see her in action again until a recent Disney+ reveal. Star Wars says that there are big plans for Yaddle in Phase II of this new era for the franchise. Both Yoda and Grogu have taken up the top spot for a bunch of fans, but now there will be another small green force user to focus on. The High Republic actually occurs more than 100 years before the Star Wars prequels. Go ahead and check out her look from the old days right here down below.
Romantic Killer Anime Debuts Opening Early: Watch
Romantic Killer is gearing up for its premiere on Netflix around the world later this month, and is celebrating its upcoming debut with the premiere of its opening theme sequence! Wataru Momose's original manga series was one of the standout hits from Shueisha's Jump+ app despite coming to an end two years ago, and that cult following is getting ready to get even bigger with the debut of its anime adaptation. The Fall 2022 anime schedule might already be underway with some of the hugest hits of the year overall, but there's bound to room for a fun non-romantic comedy like this one.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes Aim With Rebecca
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really made a huge impact when it debuted on Netflix earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Rebecca was such standout in the wild series! While the Cyberpunk franchise has been running for quite a long time as the role playing game's universe had expanded in many cool new ways over the years, it wasn't until Studio Trigger brought it to life through a unique anime lens that the series reached a whole new wide world of fans. This was of course thanks to all of the wacky characters at the center of the new experience.
House of the Dragon Finale Just Teased a Major Death in New Trailer
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale is almost upon us. The penultimate episode on Sunday night set up an explosive finale next week, with the entirety of House Targaryen on the brink of war. With Viserys dead and Aegon II now on the Iron Throne, hell is about to break loose, and the devastating war known as the Dance of the Dragons is about to begin. This is an event that fans have been waiting for all season, and it will likely bring with it a devastating death before the season finale comes to a close.
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
The Rings of Power Fans Still Shipping Galadriel and Halbrand After Season Finale
Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power! The eighth and final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and even though the big Sauron twist we were expecting finally happened, some fans still have heart eyes. For most of The Rings of Power's first season, the series has been setting up Halbrand and Galadriel as possible love interests for each other, despite Galadriel's canon marriage. The season finale also had her finally figure out who the mysterious "rightful kind of The Southlands" really was, with Sauron offering up one last temptation for her; and for many fans, they were all in favor.
