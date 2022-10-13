Star Wars: The High Republic actually showed off some concept art of Master Yaddle. Famously, the Jedi was around for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans didn't get to really see her in action again until a recent Disney+ reveal. Star Wars says that there are big plans for Yaddle in Phase II of this new era for the franchise. Both Yoda and Grogu have taken up the top spot for a bunch of fans, but now there will be another small green force user to focus on. The High Republic actually occurs more than 100 years before the Star Wars prequels. Go ahead and check out her look from the old days right here down below.

2 DAYS AGO