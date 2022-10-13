Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts vs. Jaguars | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts put together their most convincing victory of the 2022 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home by a score of 34-27. It was arguably the offense's most productive day overall, as they put up a season-high in points and had their second-most yards and first downs. Overall, it was the first time we've seen the offense bail out the defense from a lackluster performance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise For Ja’Marr Chase After Bengals’ Win Over Saints: ‘He’s One of The All-Time Greats’
NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals past the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome. Burrow found Chase for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining that gave Cincinnati their first and only lead of the game. This game was special for both players. Three years...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Vikings Week 6 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. View the original article to see embedded media. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- The first question involves CBs...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning
View the original article to see embedded media. Arch Manning, the top quarterback prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to Texas back in June and is garnering plenty of hype considering his talent level and the fact that he’s a member of the Manning family.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mathis faces up to 4 flags in penalty-plagued Broncos loss
On the first play of Damarri Mathis' first NFL start, the Denver cornerback committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Mathis' day got better, but it also got worse. When the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss was finished Monday night, Mathis had been flagged for pass interference a whopping four times for an even more whopping 87 penalty yards — the fifth-most by a single player in any single game since the 2000 NFL season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Does it make sense for the Buccaneers to trade for Cam Akers?
The NFL Trade Deadline is set for two weeks from today - Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. eastern - and teams around the league are already beginning to make players on their rosters available. One of the most interesting commodities on the market is Los Angeles Rams running back,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
With Losses Mounting For Russell Wilson’s Broncos, Seahawks Continue to Reap Reward
When the Seahawks decided to pull the trigger and trade Russell Wilson back in March, the Broncos expected to emerge as an immediate contender in the stacked AFC, justifying their decision to deal multiple first and second-round picks to upgrade the most important position in the sport. But after losing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Lament ‘Beating Ourselves’ in 3 Losses This Season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are tired of beating themselves. In a season where they could easily be 6-0 and sitting comfortably for the postseason berth for the fourth time in five years, the Ravens are 3-3 and in a fight to make the playoffs. From blown leads...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants, Jets peel rotten Big Apple label with winning starts
All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple is rotten no more. But it certainly has been a while. The Giants are 5-1 after an impressive 24-20 win over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Chiefs Week 6 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out
In the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the home team had a mixed bag of performances on both sides of the ball. Offensively, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce both topped the 100-yard mark and Patrick Mahomes played a very solid game outside of an interception late in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit gave up some chunk plays for touchdowns to Buffalo but otherwise had a respectable outing and allowed just 24 points on the afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders Roster Transactions: Nate Hobbs to IR
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has been placed on the injured/reserve list, the club announced Monday. The second-year Raider broke his hand the team's Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hobbs, who was selected by the Silver and Black with the 167th-overall pick of the 2021 NFL...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 6 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
It's another week, and we have to talk about a Saints loss. New Orleans held up well overall and had a chance to win, but the final three minutes of the game ended in utter disaster for the team. We take a closer look at the 30-26 loss to the Bengals, going over the snap counts for the offense, defense, and special teams with some observations from the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dupree ‘Back in the Mix’ After Bye
NASHVILLE – The bye week has resulted in optimism regarding the potential return of some injured Tennessee Titans for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Coach Mike Vrabel said outside linebacker Bud Dupree “potentially” could return this week and that there is a chance right guard Nate Davis and safety Amani Hooker could return as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Griffin’s gaffes prove costly as Jaguars lose 3rd straight
Shaquill Griffin won’t enjoy rewatching Jacksonville’s fifth consecutive loss at Indianapolis. The veteran cornerback was picked on repeatedly by the Colts and beaten by a rookie receiver for the winning touchdown in a 34-27 loss Sunday. It was Griffin’s worst performance in two years with the Jaguars and should be a clear sign that general manager Trent Baalke needs to start looking to upgrade the all-important coverage position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Motion Will Be Part of Packers’ Great Simplification Debate
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, in the immediate aftermath of the debacle against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made clear his thoughts on how to fix a broken offense. “Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things,” Rodgers said. “The simplest plays are the best...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Forde-Yard Dash: What Happens When Collectives Come for Your Players
Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (third-down defense learner’s manual sold separately in Gainesville):. Saturday to Remember | Resetting the Playoff Picture. Third Quarter. When the Rival Collective Comes to Tamper With Your Players. Not long ago, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan (21) picked...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Blasts Players, Questions Motivation
View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Buccaneers’ 20–18 loss in Pittsburgh that dropped them to 3–3 on the season, coach Todd Bowles questioned his team’s motivation in a scathing appraisal of the game. “We didn’t take them lightly, No. 1,” Bowles said...
