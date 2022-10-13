Black Adam was originally much more violent, it has emerged.The DC Comics superhero film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular character, acting opposite Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell.Black Adam is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action, and some language”.The first several cuts of the film, however, originally earned an R rating, meaning unsuitable for children below the age of 17. Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia confirmed to Collider that it took “four rounds” of cuts for the Motion Pictures Association to grant Black Adam the PG-13 rating.According to Flynn, the original...

