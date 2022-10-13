Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Travis Barker Marks 1 Year Engagement Anniversary to Kourtney Kardashian With Sexy Photo Undressing Her
The passion is still there! Travis Barker shared a super sexy photo of him undressing wife Kourtney Kardashianto celebrate the one-year anniversary of the date they got engaged. The drummer, 46, posted a black and white photo to his Instagram on Monday, October 17, showing the pair in a mirrored...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Emily Ratajkowski and Mystery Man Share Kiss on Date After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Moving on. Emily Ratajkowski was seen kissing a mystery man during a romantic night out in New York City a little over a month after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily, 31, looked cute and casual in an off-the-shoulder black sweater, black pants and red boots...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘LPBW’ Fans Slam Caryn Chandler Ahead of the Season 24 Premiere: ‘Those Are Not Your Kids’
Airing out their opinions! Viewers are slamming Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler ahead of the upcoming season 24 premiere because of her involvement in the negotiations between Matt Roloff and his son Zach Roloff over the sale of Roloff Farms. Many fans felt she overstepped her boundaries when...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Where Is ‘Breaking Amish’ Star Jeremiah Raber Today? Details on His Job, Relationship Status, More
Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber has come a long way since he first appeared on the hit reality series, though he hit a few bumps in the road. Keep scrolling to find out where Jeremiah is today!. Jeremiah Raber Was in the ICU. Jeremiah was admitted to the intensive care...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado Welcome Baby No. 2
It’s a girl! 90 Day Fiancé stars Dean Hashim and girlfriend Rigin Bado have welcomed their second child together. “Our Baby Girl Mikayla IS HERE!” Dean captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, October 16. In the clip, he was seen cradling their new daughter as a slew of balloons flooded the video.
Tamron Hall teams up with the Purple Leash Project
The Purple Leash Project is helping by creating special spaces for animals to sleep and play so everyone can heal.
Black Adam producers were forced to cut five violent kills to remove original R-rating
Black Adam was originally much more violent, it has emerged.The DC Comics superhero film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular character, acting opposite Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell.Black Adam is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action, and some language”.The first several cuts of the film, however, originally earned an R rating, meaning unsuitable for children below the age of 17. Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia confirmed to Collider that it took “four rounds” of cuts for the Motion Pictures Association to grant Black Adam the PG-13 rating.According to Flynn, the original...
