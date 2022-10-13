Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning Aren’t Done Yet
The fact he was even in a position to do it was remarkable. Steven Stamkos, playing for his third consecutive Stanley Cup, would have been the first captain since New York Islanders’ Hall of Famer Denis Potvin to win at least three straight titles. Wayne Gretzky never did it, neither did Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman nor Sidney Crosby.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Danault’s overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the net. Anze Kopitar had...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals come back to beat Canucks
Alex Ovechkin and Washington's best players got going just in time to put together their best period of the season and avoid what would have been the Capitals' worst four-game start in nearly a decade. Ovechkin scored twice, and the Capitals rallied past old coach Bruce Boudreau and the Vancouver...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to contract extensions
Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley's agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans Opening-Night Roster Released
The highly-anticipated New Orleans Pelicans season will open against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19. On Monday, the Pelicans coaching staff solidified the 17-player roster and released their names that includes two two-way players. The initial 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans roster includes:. Guards:. CJ McCollum. Trey Murphy III (G/F)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Starting Lineup Could Vary Early in the Season For Thunder
There’s plenty of different directions for Oklahoma City to go from where they stand entering the regular season. The lineup is one of the few things that can be decided this early, and Thunder fans will get their first answer on Wednesday when the Thunder take the court. Now...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants, Jets peel rotten Big Apple label with winning starts
All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple is rotten no more. But it certainly has been a while. The Giants are 5-1 after an impressive 24-20 win over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster
In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers Rumors: A Matisse Thybulle Extension ‘Briefly’ Discussed
The Philadelphia 76ers have an important decision to make regarding their young veteran wing, Matisse Thybulle. By Monday night, Thybulle and the Sixers have to reach an extension agreement, or else the 25-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the 2022-2023 season. Over the offseason, there wasn't...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Blasts Players, Questions Motivation
View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Buccaneers’ 20–18 loss in Pittsburgh that dropped them to 3–3 on the season, coach Todd Bowles questioned his team’s motivation in a scathing appraisal of the game. “We didn’t take them lightly, No. 1,” Bowles said...
