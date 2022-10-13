ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Apple TV+ Programming Doesn’t Have Ads. How Long Will That Last?

By Tony Maglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bUhc_0iXrpRP300

Apple TV+ soon will be the lone major streaming service with no advertising on its entertainment programming. It will, right?

A Wednesday Digiday report suggested that an Apple TV+ AVOD (ad-supported video on demand) tier may “quietly” be in the works. Apple has held “exploratory” talks with executives in the media space, they wrote, touting what the publication described as “an unusual approach to selling ad time.”

The whole Digiday story is what’s highly unusual here, one source close to Apple told Indiewire. While Apple TV has ads on its live sports content — the pacing of major sports contests are built around commercial breaks — ads are not coming to other programming, the person said. Apple TV has an existing “Friday Night Baseball” deal with Major League Baseball; in June, the iPhone maker signed a 10-year pact to stream every single Major League Soccer game through 2032.

The Apple TV app’s standalone MLS service will launch in conjunction with the start of the new pro-soccer season in February 2023. A selection of games will be made available in front of a paywall; most will exist behind it. To this point, all “Friday Night Baseball” games have been free. Digiday wrote that Apple TV’s new advertising product is expected to launch in “early 2023” — just like the soccer service. MLB regular-season games begin in late March.

Let’s assume the ads remain strictly on sports programming, which may or may not include studio shows within the MLS service (or future apps that are not technically Apple TV+ proper). With the imminent launch of ad-supported tiers from both Disney+ and Netflix , Apple’s core streaming service, which costs just $4.99 per month, will be the final SVOD-only holdout.

Until recently, the streaming industry was all about subscription fees and (almost) all streamers were against commercial interruptions — and then Netflix lost subs in the first quarter of 2022 ( and then again in Q2 ). Once the famously anti-commercial Netflix folded (HBO Max started adding ads in June 2021), all bets were off. (Find details about Netflix AVOD, formally called “Basic with Ads,” here .)

Netflix needed the additional revenue stream — Apple really does not. With a current market cap of $2.3 trillion, Apple is in the literally the largest company in the world. It makes its money with device sales; streaming is a mere add-on service for the tech giant, somewhere between a hobby and a write-off. In other words, Apple would take the ad dollars — as it does with billions in sales revenue inside the App Store and on Apple News — but it doesn’t need them.

A final Digiday source said they recently spoke with Apple’s VP of ad platforms, Todd Teresi, about opportunities to advertise on sports programming. “The discussion didn’t address an ad-supported tier on Apple TV,” Digiday wrote. However, the two have plans for a follow-up conversation next month, and the executive thinks an Apple TV+ AVOD (ad-supported video on-demand) tier “could come up then.”

Or Apple will just search its Cupertino, California headquarter’s couch cushions for the (relative) chump change.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
IndieWire

Every Streamer Has Maxed Out Its U.S. Subscribers — Except These Two

Peacock and Paramount+ have quite a bit in common — and we’re not just talking about a hypothetical future in which they’re bundled together. The NBCUniversal streaming platform, launched in 2020, and the core Paramount Global streaming service, rebranded from CBS All Access in 2021, are the only two major streaming platforms that have not yet fully matured in the U.S., according to a MoffettNathanson report using data from market research firm HarrisX. Why those two? Even though only one of them is named after a bird, Peacock and Paramount+ are birds of a feather. Paramount+ has an ad-supported option and an...
IndieWire

Netflix ‘Basic with Ads’ Could Kill Its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan

With the November 3 launch of its “Basic with Ads” tier in the U.S., Netflix will officially have four different pricing tiers. That feels like one too many — even if that service is Netflix. “Basic with Ads” will cost $6.99 per month at launch, $3 (or about 30 percent) less than the company’s existing “Basic” plan, which is ad-free. Simultaneously, the existing “Basic” plan without ads will be upgraded from 480p resolution to 720p, bringing it into high-definition territory; “Basic with Ads,” which will include 4-5 minutes of commercials per hour, will also be in 720p. Netflix’s “Standard” plan, the 1080p...
IndieWire

Why Did the G4 Channel Close? Well, It Averaged 1,000 Viewers

G4, the Comcast Spectacor-owned cable channel dedicated to gaming, has shut down — again. Dave Scott, the Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO, broke the news to the G4 staff in a memo circulated on Sunday. (IndieWire obtained the note; it’s posted below.) Comcast Spectacor is the sports- and entertainment-focused subsidiary of Comcast that owns the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers and used to own the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers. Forty-five staffers at G4 lost their jobs immediately as a result of the decision. The shutdown comes just under a year since the channel’s relaunch last November. The channel’s relaunch — first announced in July 2020...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

‘Halloween Ends’: Why Michael Myers Got a Killer New Friend in the Sequel

[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for “Halloween Ends.”] When David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy opens, masked maniac Michael Myers is in a familiar place: institutionalized at Smith’s Grove Psychiatric Hospital, where he’s been for decades. Soon enough, however, he breaks out of the joint, goes after forever foe Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and embarks on one hell of a killing spree. After a bruising battle with Laurie, the film ends with Michael (presumably) dead in her burning basement, only for a post-credits scene to reveal he’s, oops!, still breathing, which makes for an easy opening for the film’s sequel,...
IndieWire

Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Is Already on Its Fourth Showrunner

“Bel-Air,” Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” began production on its upcoming Season 2 last month. But the show is already being forced to take a hiatus, as showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson have exited the series due to creative differences, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Carla Banks Waddles, who previously served as a co-executive producer on the show and an executive producer of “Good Girls” on NBC, has been promoted to showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer for Season 2. Banks Waddles has an overall deal with Universal...
IndieWire

Netflix Postpones Alleged Markle Docuseries Amid Royal Backlash to ‘The Crown’ — Report

Netflix has allegedly postponed the release of a reported docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship to the royal family following backlash against a controversial plotline on Season 5 of “The Crown.” Deadline reported that a “rattled” Netflix has pushed back the unofficial premiere of the surprise documentary series, originally set for a December release on the heels of “The Crown” Season 5 launching November 9. A particular Season 5 episode titled “Queen Victoria Syndrome” has recently received pushback from former UK Prime Minister John Major. The episode includes a plotline suggesting that in 1991 Prince Charles (now King Charles III)...
IndieWire

Why ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Abandoning Key Romance Is Good for Season 2

Last year PBS gave audiences the charming Victorian-era mystery series “Miss Scarlet and the Duke.” Though akin to other PBS and BBC shows like “Ripper Street,” creator Rachael New’s mystery series feels so charming “because Being Feminist (capitalization intended) isn’t what it sets its focus on.” Season 1 concluded with Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) and William “the Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin) possibly embarking on a romance — which, for a television show, can be a blessing or a curse. The two certainly had a flirtatious bond, but a relationship could affect Eliza’s desire for a career, given William’s disdain for Eliza’s...
IndieWire

It’s Not a Netflix Password Crackdown — It’s a Profile Transfer!

In its campaign against password sharing, Netflix has begun the global rollout of a feature that allows users to transfer profile data to a new account. In other words, if you’re using a shared account (naughty, naughty) that contains your profile with its rich viewing history and saved settings, Profile Transfer will let you move that data to a new account — one that you pay for. The Profile Transfer rollout begins on Monday and account owners will receive an email notifying them when the feature is available. “People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience...
IndieWire

Cartoon Network Going Corporate? Animators and Fans Are Worried

Following Tuesday’s news of layoffs and restructurings within Warner Bros. Television Group, many animation fans and creators have taken to social media to express worry about the state of Cartoon Network Studios within the company — which sources from Warner Bros. maintain is unfounded. The layoffs, announced on Tuesday, heavily affected the animation division of the company. As laid out in a memo sent by Television Group chief Channing Dungey, the three studios the animation division consists of — Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe — will remain intact. While Hanna-Barbera will operate independently due to geographical...
IndieWire

Video Guy Back as Non-Physical Media with ‘Clerks III’ Scoring on VOD

“Clerks III” (Lionsgate/$14.99) is the only major new entry in a week dominated by lower-priced non-PVOD films. And its trajectory here tells a tale of how things have changed since Kevin Smith broke out in 1994 with the original “Clerks.” The new film was released October 14 for home viewing. That accounts for it missing out as No. 1 on Vudu, which ranks by revenue and includes four days before its release, as well as its absence on Google Play, which lags a few days behind other charts. The original film 28 years ago celebrated video store culture at a time not...
IndieWire

Abigail Breslin Opens Up on Past Abusive Relationship: ‘I Felt Ugly and Hated’

Abigail Breslin is shining a light on domestic violence. The “Little Miss Sunshine” actress took to Instagram to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month and share her personal history of surviving an abusive relationship. “As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little about my story,” Breslin posted. “I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent.” Breslin shared that she was “beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms, and forced to pretend...
IndieWire

Is ‘The Rings of Power’ a Huge Hit? A Muted Flop? It’s Complicated

Ah, modern television. Where what looks like a hit may just be popular on Twitter and what reads like a dud might be the network’s most-watched series of all time. Few programs can dance at each end of the spectrum — representing both unprecedented success and deafening failure — but if anything could, it’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Amazon Prime Video’s billion-dollar franchise grab wrapped its first season on Friday (October 14), but it would be a stretch the length of its title to say we understand the show better now than we did at...
IndieWire

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Review: Halloween Decorations Come to Life in Family-Oriented Netflix Comedy

Like countless Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, Netflix’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” begins by introducing us to a grown man who devotes too much of his energy to hating an optional holiday. Simply put: Howard Gordon (Marlon Wayans) isn’t a fan of Halloween. A middle school teacher who spends his life explaining science, he doesn’t see the point in celebrating the supernatural. Understandable, but less than ideal, given that he has just moved his family from Brooklyn to the Halloween-obsessed small town of Bridge Hollow. When the family arrives at their new home, neighbors immediately greet them with questions about their...
IndieWire

What Exactly Made ‘Rick and Morty’ One of Hollywood’s Most Influential Writers Rooms

“Rick and Morty” Season 6, currently airing Sunday nights on Adult Swim, is coming back to a sci-fi/fantasy TV landscape it helped reshape. Thursdays alone premiere new episodes of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+, “Star Trek: Lower Decks” on Paramount+, and “Little Demon” on FXX, which all have executive producers that worked on the Emmy-winning animated program. Even on the film side of things, it was recently announced that while one “Rick and Morty” alum, Jeff Loveness, is going to write the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” another, Michael Waldron, is writing part two, “Avengers: Secret...
IndieWire

‘Fire of Love’ and ‘Good Night Oppy’ Lead 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Nominations

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced the nominees for their seventh annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA), with National Geographic’s “Fire of Love,” director Sara Dosa’s film about volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, leading the pack with seven nominations, and Amazon Prime Video’s “Good Night Oppy,” director Ryan White’s chronicle of the triumphant Mars rover mission, following with six. This year’s show, which honors the best achievements in nonfiction released in theaters, on TV, or on major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members, comes with a couple changes this year. The gala event is moving...
MANHATTAN, NY
IndieWire

Paul Dano: DC Had a ‘Tracking Device’ for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Script

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” script was kept under such tight lock and key that even The Riddler himself couldn’t crack the code. Paul Dano, who played the villainous Riddler in 2022’s “The Batman” opposite Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, revealed that the security around the DC script was unprecedented. “‘Don’t lose this. Put it in your special binder,'” Dano shared with GQ Hype he was told by production. “This was the first time I had a binder with a locking code on it. Then they added a tracking device.” Reeves’ “The Batman” also starred Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis,...
IndieWire

Netflix Confirms ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Will Not Show Princess Diana’s Death

“The Crown” has officially opted not to show Princess Diana’s fatal car crash in Season 6. While production for the final season is currently underway, Netflix confirmed to The Sun that “the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown” featuring actors Elizabeth Debicki as the late Princess Diana and Khalid Abdalla as late partner Dodi Al-Fayed. Princess Diana and Al-Fayed died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. The events and aftermath will be captured in Season 6 of the Emmy-winning Netflix series. A production source told Deadline that the crew was “dreading” filming Diana’s death and that there...
IndieWire

California Bakery Crafts ‘Pan Solo,’ Life Size Han Solo Statue Made Out of Bread

Few film and television properties have more passionate audiences than “Star Wars.” The George Lucas-created franchise is approaching its sixth decade of existence, but time hasn’t done anything to dull the enthusiasm of its fans. Every time it feels like you’ve seen it all, another “Star Wars” enthusiast finds a way to outdo themselves by crafting a lavish display of fandom that delicately toes the line between remarkably impressive and slightly concerning. Case in point: “Pan Solo“, a new six-foot sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite from the end of “Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” — made of...
BENICIA, CA
IndieWire

Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco 25 Years After ‘George of the Jungle’ Stunt on Bay Bridge

Brendan Fraser is issuing a big apology to the City of San Francisco 25 years after a movie stunt caused city uproar. The “Whale” star joked during the 2022 Mill Valley Film Festival that it was his “bad” a “George of the Jungle” climatic sequence involving his character George saving a parachuter on the Bay Bridge was believed to be real. The 1997 film featured Fraser as George, a Tarzan-like character who is a fish-out-of-water in San Francisco after leaving the jungle. Now, 25 years later, and Fraser is setting the record straight about production halting traffic at the time and leading...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy