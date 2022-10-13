ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitman, NJ

NJ.com

Clayton girls soccer blanks Pitman, takes command of Tri-Co Classic (PHOTOS)

The post-game celebration was a little more spirited than the usual celebration for a regular-season victory. No wonder, because for Clayton, it wasn’t just another win. Senior Kelsey Thomas scored both goals as the Clippers won their rematch with arch-rival Pitman, 2-0, in a high-stakes Tri-County Conference Classic Division battle Monday in Clayton.
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

West Deptford defeats Gateway - Field hockey recap

Natalie McGivern had a goal and an assist to lead West Deptford past Gateway 3-0 in Woodbury Heights. West Deptford (11-3-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the third quarter. Ava Mikulski and Emerson Goldberg also scored a goal while Paige Duczkowski earned the five-save shutout.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Coaches Cup boys soccer recap for Oct. 17

Matt Conger set up Sean McFadden for the game-winner in overtime as fourth-seeded Shawnee edged 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Medford Monday, 2-1. Aiden Santamaria also scored for the Renegades (9-2-2) who won their third game in a row. Shawnee will...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Allentown girls soccer cruises into sixth Mercer County final in 10 years

For much of the Colonial Valley Conference season, the debate has raged on about which player is the best in the league. Monday night, on the turf at Hopewell Valley, Bella Conti made her case, and the race to be CVC Player of the Year might be over. Oh, and her second-seeded Allentown Redbirds are once again headed to a Mercer County Final, which is a much bigger deal to the junior star.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro over Doane Academy- Boys soccer recap

Franklyn Karngbaye scored twice with an assist to lead Willingboro to a 3-1 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. Rae-Jaun Gayle also scored for Willingboro (13-1). Hilstreet Jackson made three saves in the win. Fawaz Somoye netted a goal for Doane Academy (9-3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)

The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Manchester Township over New Egypt- Field hockey recap

Riley Reardon’s second half goal was the difference as Manchester Township topped New Egypt, 1-0, in Manchester. Avary Ruocchio had the assist on Reardon’s goal for Manchester Township (4-5-2). Abigail Melchoir made six saves for New Egypt (1-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
billypenn.com

Absentee police captain demoted; 10,000 new curb ramps; Phillies’ first NLCS since 2010 | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Is the PPD doing everything it can to curb the epidemic of violence facing the city? The captain running North Philly’s “chaotic” 22nd District was often absent from work and hadn’t held required monthly community meetings in years, an Inquirer report uncovered. After the newspaper went public, the captain — who has a base salary of $120k and was in line for a promotion — was reassigned to radio dispatch. [Inquirer$/@MaxMMarin/Open Data Philly]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Lionel Drew Maull, former state trooper

Lionel Drew Maull, “Lonnie,” as he was lovingly known by family and friends, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after suffering a stroke May 7, 2022. Lonnie was born Oct. 4, 1963, to the late Joseph E. Maull Sr. and...
MILFORD, DE
