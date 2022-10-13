Read full article on original website
Clayton girls soccer blanks Pitman, takes command of Tri-Co Classic (PHOTOS)
The post-game celebration was a little more spirited than the usual celebration for a regular-season victory. No wonder, because for Clayton, it wasn’t just another win. Senior Kelsey Thomas scored both goals as the Clippers won their rematch with arch-rival Pitman, 2-0, in a high-stakes Tri-County Conference Classic Division battle Monday in Clayton.
Girls Soccer: Thomas nets two goals as Clayton blanks Pitman (PHOTOS)
Kelsey Thomas netted two goals to lead Clayton to a 2-0 win over Pitman in Clayton. Kacey Marshall and Leigh Ann Nage each had an assist for Clayton (10-4), which scored both goals in the first half. Pitman fell to 7-5-1 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls soccer recap: Battavio goes for three goals as Woodstown blanks Overbrook
Talia Battavio had the hat trick which powered Woodstown to a 5-0 triumph over Overbrook Monday in Woodstown. Elizabeth Morgan and Tatum Devault also scored for the Wolverines (9-4), winners of four in a row. Calista Hunt had two assists. Jordana Fredo and Ellie Wygand split time in goal for the shutout.
West Deptford defeats Gateway - Field hockey recap
Natalie McGivern had a goal and an assist to lead West Deptford past Gateway 3-0 in Woodbury Heights. West Deptford (11-3-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the third quarter. Ava Mikulski and Emerson Goldberg also scored a goal while Paige Duczkowski earned the five-save shutout.
Boys soccer recap: 3 different goal-scorers help Millville get by Atlantic Tech
Shaun McCarthy, Terron Stevenson and Jackson Gamber scored the goals which allowed Millville to down Atlantic Tech, 3-1, Monday in Mays Landings. Kevin Dick had two assists while Jesiah Cruz had one for the Thunderbolts who improved to 7-5-1. Alexander Gonzalez scored for the Red Hawks (3-8-1). The N.J. High...
South Jersey Coaches Cup boys soccer recap for Oct. 17
Matt Conger set up Sean McFadden for the game-winner in overtime as fourth-seeded Shawnee edged 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Medford Monday, 2-1. Aiden Santamaria also scored for the Renegades (9-2-2) who won their third game in a row. Shawnee will...
Allentown girls soccer cruises into sixth Mercer County final in 10 years
For much of the Colonial Valley Conference season, the debate has raged on about which player is the best in the league. Monday night, on the turf at Hopewell Valley, Bella Conti made her case, and the race to be CVC Player of the Year might be over. Oh, and her second-seeded Allentown Redbirds are once again headed to a Mercer County Final, which is a much bigger deal to the junior star.
Morgan Kotch hat trick rallies top seed Pennington into Mercer County final
Up until Monday night, the Pennington girls soccer team had never had any issues scoring goals during the 2022 season.
Field hockey recap: Elentrio is electric for Our Lady of Mercy vs. Atlantic City
Isabella Elentrio finished with four goals and an assist as Our Lady of Mercy Academy blanked Atlantic City Monday in Atlantic City, 8-0. Mina Lockhart added three goals and an assist for the Villagers (10-0-1). Lauren King netted a goal and two assists. Tori Ravoni and Molly Gallagher each had an assist.
Boys soccer recap: Maradiaga scores twice to pace Life Center past Ocean City
Life Center Academy improved to 13-3 with a 2-1 win over Ocean City in Ocean City Monday. Luiz Recchimuzzi connected with Ever Maradiaga on both goals for the win. Maradiaga scored goals No. 18 and 19 on the season. Kai Lindsay had the lone goal for Ocean City when he...
Girls soccer recap: Newton nets a pair for Vineland in win over Lower Cape May
Ashlynn Newton scored twice as Vineland edged Lower Cape May, 2-1, Monday in Cape May. The Fighting Clan improved to 6-6-1 with their second straight win. Sianna King scored for the Caper Tigers (8-5) who saw their four-game winning streak end. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Willingboro over Doane Academy- Boys soccer recap
Franklyn Karngbaye scored twice with an assist to lead Willingboro to a 3-1 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. Rae-Jaun Gayle also scored for Willingboro (13-1). Hilstreet Jackson made three saves in the win. Fawaz Somoye netted a goal for Doane Academy (9-3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)
The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Manchester Township over New Egypt- Field hockey recap
Riley Reardon’s second half goal was the difference as Manchester Township topped New Egypt, 1-0, in Manchester. Avary Ruocchio had the assist on Reardon’s goal for Manchester Township (4-5-2). Abigail Melchoir made six saves for New Egypt (1-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Absentee police captain demoted; 10,000 new curb ramps; Phillies’ first NLCS since 2010 | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Is the PPD doing everything it can to curb the epidemic of violence facing the city? The captain running North Philly’s “chaotic” 22nd District was often absent from work and hadn’t held required monthly community meetings in years, an Inquirer report uncovered. After the newspaper went public, the captain — who has a base salary of $120k and was in line for a promotion — was reassigned to radio dispatch. [Inquirer$/@MaxMMarin/Open Data Philly]
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store
Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week. And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee. Definitely a good problem to have. According to...
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Cape Gazette
Lionel Drew Maull, former state trooper
Lionel Drew Maull, “Lonnie,” as he was lovingly known by family and friends, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after suffering a stroke May 7, 2022. Lonnie was born Oct. 4, 1963, to the late Joseph E. Maull Sr. and...
