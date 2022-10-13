Read full article on original website
Lawmakers in Trenton move to restrict how, where gun owners can carry concealed guns in New Jersey
A landmark Supreme Court decision issued in June means it could soon be easier for people to carry concealed guns in New Jersey, and lawmakers in Trenton today moved to restrict how and where gun owners can carry.
Fast-tracked concealed carry bill in N.J. narrowly moves closer to becoming law
A measure looking to strictly limit the concealed carry of firearms in New Jersey, fast-tracked by Democratic leaders, was advanced by a state Assembly committee on Monday, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. New Jersey has long had among the most restrictive gun control laws in the nation....
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Weeks before big election, this is what NJ voters worry about most
Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
NJ communities joining a campaign to stamp out hate
An anti-hate program that was launched earlier this year in Monmouth County is expanding to other parts of New Jersey. The Safe Place Initiative, which began in Seattle in 2015 has spread across the country and is now taking hold in parts of Monmouth, Middlesex, Morris and Union counties as well.
NJ AG’s Office reaches $495M settlement in principle with Credit Suisse to resolve allegations of fraud
NEW JERSEY – The Office of the Attorney General announced Monday that the New Jersey Bureau of Securities has reached a $495 million agreement in principle with Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., and DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. (collectively “Credit Suisse”) that would resolve a lawsuit arising from the offer and sale of toxic residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) from 2006 to 2007 in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
Spread the word: You have a right to take job-protected, paid family leave in New Jersey | Opinion
Working families thrive when they feel like they can do both successfully, but many are unaware that they can support their families financially, emotionally and physically with New Jersey’s paid leave programs. Others fear they’ll lose their job or suffer workplace repercussions if they pursue benefits that they’re entitled to have.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
NJ lawmakers to colleges: Stop withholding transcripts from students
A proposed state law advanced by an Assembly committee would restrict the ability of New Jersey colleges and universities to withhold transcripts from current and former students who still owe money to the school. A student may need a copy of their transcript to transfer to another institution, apply for...
Economy tops N.J. voters’ concerns with Biden midterm election weeks away, poll shows
Three weeks before voters head to the polls for the midterm elections, recent polling shows the economy is the most important thing on New Jerseyans’ minds. Reproductive rights/women’s issues rank a distant second on the list. A total of 16% polled said the economy is the most important...
Gov. Murphy announces creation of grant program to support growth of New Jersey’s manufacturers
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday announced the creation of a pilot program that will provide New Jersey manufacturers grants for the purchase of equipment they need to improve their operations. The New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program (MVP) will be developed and administered by the New Jersey Economic...
FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns
State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
NJ controversy: State may officially say whether Central Jersey exists (Opinion)
With all the state's problems - and I think you'll agree there are many, I wonder why our state Legislature is choosing now to tackle the question of, "Does South Jersey exist?" If you ask 10 people in New Jersey "Does Central New Jersey exist?", you'll probably get 10 very...
NJ pandemic gym owner must use ignition device after DWI charge dropped
Former gym owner and congressional candidate Ian Smith has had drunk driving charges dropped but must install a breath ignition interlock device on his vehicle for nine months. Smith was charged in the early hours of March 27 after driving on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Officers said he failed a...
N.J. reports 1,445 COVID cases, 7 deaths as positive test counts decline
New Jersey reported another 1,445 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Saturday as the average for daily positive test counts continued to drop. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.90, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything...
Was Tiffany Valiante’s Grisly Death By Train A Suicide — Or Something Far More Sinister?
Ever since Tiffany Valiante of Mays Landing, New Jersey was gruesomely killed by an oncoming train in 2015, the full story behind her death has remained a disturbingly unsolved mystery. On a summer night in 2015, New Jersey Transit train 4693 struck and killed an 18-year-old named Tiffany Valiante near...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
