New Jersey State

Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Weeks before big election, this is what NJ voters worry about most

Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
NJ AG’s Office reaches $495M settlement in principle with Credit Suisse to resolve allegations of fraud

NEW JERSEY – The Office of the Attorney General announced Monday that the New Jersey Bureau of Securities has reached a $495 million agreement in principle with Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., and DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. (collectively “Credit Suisse”) that would resolve a lawsuit arising from the offer and sale of toxic residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) from 2006 to 2007 in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns

State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
