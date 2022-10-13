Iowa State hoops thrives in portal
AMES — Iowa State made a run to the Sweet 16 in 2021 largely thanks to a number of impact transfers that came into the program. This year, the Cyclones have nine players on the roster with experience at other D-1 schools.
Mark Freund has more on ISU's transfer portal approach.
