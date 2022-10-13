Read full article on original website
Pepper spray used to break up fight; school resource officer assaulted
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fight that happened at a Henrico high school on Monday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., Henrico Police and Fire were called to Highland Springs High School after a school resource officer reported a fight. Once on scene, officers learned that an altercation...
New Kent man wanted for illegally recording woman
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a New Kent County man who allegedly recorded a woman without her consent last month. Williamsburg police say Richard Lee Gibson, 59, attempted to place his cell phone between the legs of a woman without her knowledge in the 500 block of Richmond Road on Sept. 30.
‘It was a lot to take in’: Parent reacts to Highland Springs school brawl
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A massive brawl at Highland Springs High School in Henrico has injured many students and one resource officer. Henrico police confirm a fight between a group of students broke out around 9 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a security resource officer sprayed his pepper spray to...
2 men seriously hurt in Henrico double shooting
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - 2 men are in the hospital with serious injuries after police say they were shot at an apartment complex in Henrico’s east end. Police were called to the Williamsburg Village Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Shockoe Bottom Sunday night. Just before 9 p.m. police were called to South 22nd Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death inside a car. Shortly after, another man showed up...
Woman charged with DUI in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after she fatally hit a pedestrian and injured another with her car Sunday evening. The incident happened around the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Police say two pedestrians...
‘It’s a little unsettling’: Community reacts to violent weekend of shootings in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a violent weekend of shootings across the city. Between Friday and Sunday, Richmond Police said there were eight shootings. Two people were killed, and 10 other adults were hurt during this timeframe. One shooting happened on Friday when 26-year-old Imani...
Police search for suspects involved in armed gas station robbery
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four suspects are being investigated following an armed robbery at a convenience store gas station. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 four men entered a gas station located in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard. The men threatened an employee with guns and...
Man expected to survive following midnight shooting in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
23-year-old killed in Prince George single-vehicle crash
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead Sunday night. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers were called to the 10300 block of Prince George Drive for a reported single-vehicle crash. Once on scene, officers determined that a Jeep Liberty was...
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police now investigating after an early morning shooting in the 600 block of Westover Hills Blvd. Police say they were called to the scene for reports of random gunfire. When they arrived, they found two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were taken...
Study shows Petersburg and Richmond could sustain casino’s together
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg is primed for gaming, according to a study by the Joint Audit Review and Commission, which studied what could happen if the city decides to build a casino. JLARC staff presented the results of the study to State Lawmakers Monday. According to the JALRC study,...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Chesterfield County. The incident happened around the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7 p.m. Sunday night. Police say a car was traveling west when the driver struck a pedestrian. That person was pronounced...
Hearing aids now available over-the-counter at retailers, pharmacies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some health experts call it a game-changer! For the first time, hearing aids are available over the counter, thanks to a rule change by the FDA. The White House says that could save people as much as $3,000 per year. Audiologists and hearing loss experts say...
RHHD to open new Covid-19 booster clinics for children ages 5 and up
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are planning to open COVID-19 booster clinics for children ages 5 years and older. According to the FDA and CDC, children 5 years and older are now eligible for a Pfizer bivalent booster and children 6 years and older are now eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster if it’s been at least two months since their last dose.
First Alert Weather Day: Freeze likely Wednesday and Thursday morning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re calling Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day as a winter chill arrives and our first freeze of the season is possible Wednesday and Thursday morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect for much of central and southern Virginia because temperatures in the mid to...
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Richmond on Feb. 14
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will be stopping in Richmond early next year. The comedian will perform at the Altria Theater as part of his “2023 and Me” tour on Feb. 14, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on...
Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and downtown Ashland will transform into a vintage Christmas Village to give visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday postcard. Light Up the Tracks presented by Dominion Power is a six-week holiday celebration featuring a mile-long light display and special...
Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
The Giving Heart to offer free meals on Thanksgiving day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and The Giving Heart wants to give back to the community. The Giving Heart is a non-profit organization focused on providing food, fellowship and essential items to those in need. The 18th annual Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving feast is back and all...
