RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are planning to open COVID-19 booster clinics for children ages 5 years and older. According to the FDA and CDC, children 5 years and older are now eligible for a Pfizer bivalent booster and children 6 years and older are now eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster if it’s been at least two months since their last dose.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO