Toms River North’s Fraticelli becomes fourth N.J. field hockey player to 200 goals
One of New Jersey’s most exclusive field hockey clubs just welcomed a new member. With three tallies in Monday’s 6-1 win at home against Jackson Liberty, Toms River North’s Olivia Fraticelli became the fourth player in state history to reach 200 career goals, joining the likes of Eastern’s Austyn Cuneo, Eastern’s Ryleigh Heck and Lawrence’s Talia Schenck.
Boys soccer recap: Cumberland topples Timber Creek behind Pace’s two-goal effort
Justen Pace finished with two goals and two assists as Cumberland knocked off Timber Creek Monday in Upper Deerfield Township, 6-1. Joe Santiago, DJ Mosley, Lukas Weist and Kevin Baran also scored for the Colts (5-9-1). Jason Angel netted two assists. Michael Ogundiju had the goal for the Chargers (7-6).
Field Hockey: Cherokee hands No. 13 Eastern a rare in-state shutout loss
It had been at least 12 years since the last time Eastern, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, had been held off the scoreboard completely by an in-state opponent. That changed on Monday afternoon, when unranked Cherokee pulled out its first win over the perennial power in at least that same timeframe with a 1-0 triumph in Marlton.
Field hockey recap: Gilligan stops five shots as Schalick blanks Pennsville
Schalick won for the first time in three games after stopping Pennsville, 4-0, Monday in Pittsgrove Township. Korin Robbins, Ava Scurry, Mikayla Matthews and Mackenzie Pieczara scored for the Cougars who improved to 7-5-2. Lena Virga and Caileigh Schalick each added an assist while Nigel Gilligan made five saves in goal for the shutout.
South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament, girls soccer recap for Oct. 17
Lindsey Emerson and Aubrey Benfield scored the goals which allowed top-seeded Eastern to down ninth-seeded Delsea Monday, 2-0, in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament in Voorhees. Lily Burt added an assist while Ava Clark made five saves for the shutout. The Vikings (15-1-2) will face fourth-seeded...
Boys soccer recap: Reissek, Smith score goals to direct Delsea past Deptford
Gavin Reissek and Gabe Smith each found the back of the net as Delsea blanked Deptford Monday in Deptford, 2-0. Maximus Van Auken made six saves for the Crusaders (8-5-1) who won their second game in a row. Deptford fell to 6-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Boys soccer recap: Marino’s PK goal gives Clearview the win over Williamstown
Evan Marino scored the game-winner on a penalty kick after Seamus Watson was fouled in the box to give Clearview a 2-1 victory over Williamstown Monday in Harrison Township. Ryan Bagin scored in the 35th minute to stake the Pioneers (6-6-3) to a 1-0 halftime lead. Nick Rocco had an assist.
Mount Olive over West Morris- Boys soccer recap
Luc Thomas scored two times to lift Mount Olive to a 3-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Brandon Perez also scored for Mount Olive (8-7-1), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Kristian Dobbek made four saves in the win. West Morris fell to 4-8-2 with the loss. The N.J. High...
Williamstown over Clearview- Girls soccer recap
Sandy Ritter and Brianna Bruner each collected a goal and an assist for Williamstown in a 4-0 win over Clearview in Williamstown. Olivia McMaster and Angela Oliveto each netted a goal for Williamstown (11-4), which led 2-0 at halftime. Madison Schill made three saves to earn the shutout. Clearview fell...
Girls soccer: Morristown stops No. 14 Mount Olive
Senior Jill Rosenfeld scored twice to lead Morristown to a 4-2 win over Mount Olive, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Morristown. Sophomore Marin Fisher tallied a goal and an assist while junior Anna Szporn scored as well for Morristown (5-4). Senior Kiera Pohan and junior Kasey Pohan had an assist apiece and sophomore goalie Adelina Galea finished with 10 saves.
Marlboro over Red Bank Regional- Girls soccer recap
Carly Guzzardo, Brooke Gordon, and Sarah Gold each scored for Marlboro in a 3-2 win over Red Bank Regional in Red Bank. Marlboro (5-4-1) did all of its scoring in the first half, and took its 3-2 lead going into halftime. Leila Castell netted two goals for Red Bank Regional...
Sparta over Morris Knolls - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Dolinski’s two goals and an assist lifted Sparta to 4-1 victory over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Abigail Connors and Ella Collins scored a goal apiece for Sparta (9-3). Uma Kowalski had two assists and Riley Molbury made 11 saves. Morris Knolls is now 8-6 on the season. The...
J.P. Stevens over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap
Vihaan Salian scored three second half goals as J.P. Stevens defeated Timothy Christian, 6-2, in Edison. Aleksey Sergeev and Kaston Chen each had a goal and an assist for J.P. Stevens (7-7-2), which scored five second half goals. Zachary Mokrauer added a goal and Aaron Bansal dished out two assists.
Mega Millions ticket bought in Gloucester County worth $1M
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at One Stop Shoppe on Parksville Station Road in Mantua, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
Fast-tracked concealed carry bill in N.J. narrowly moves closer to becoming law
A measure looking to strictly limit the concealed carry of firearms in New Jersey, fast-tracked by Democratic leaders, was advanced by a state Assembly committee on Monday, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. New Jersey has long had among the most restrictive gun control laws in the nation....
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Challenge endorsement of Sherrill for 11th Dist. Congress | Letters
So, the Star-Ledger endorsed U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill for reelection in New Jersey’s 11th District (over Republican challenger Paul DeGroot). Surprised? I’m not. Someone once said there are only two things in life you can depend on, death and taxes. Well, there is a third. You can always depend on the Star-Ledger to support the Democrat in a national or state election.
Single grave on the Parkway might be one of loneliest, oldest cemeteries in N.J.
It’s not unusual to see faded ribbons, wilting flowers or weather-worn teddy bears marking a roadside memorial where drivers in New Jersey lost their lives. But there’s a final resting place along the Garden State Parkway that’s a bit different.
Mom of Colonia H.S. students said she’s found evidence of toxic chemicals inside, outside school
The mother of two Colonia High students who believed not enough environmental testing was done in the aftermath of reports of a possible brain tumor cluster connected to the school told NJ Advance Media she has found evidence of highly toxic chemicals at Colonia through her own independent testing. The...
Woman killed, 2 girls hurt after being hit by minivan in food pantry parking lot, cops say
A 46-year-old woman was killed and two girls injured Saturday morning after they were struck by a minivan making a K-turn in the parking lot of a church food pantry, officials said. Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, of Lakewood, was sitting on the curb near Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry when...
