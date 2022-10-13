So, the Star-Ledger endorsed U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill for reelection in New Jersey’s 11th District (over Republican challenger Paul DeGroot). Surprised? I’m not. Someone once said there are only two things in life you can depend on, death and taxes. Well, there is a third. You can always depend on the Star-Ledger to support the Democrat in a national or state election.

