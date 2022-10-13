ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Toms River North’s Fraticelli becomes fourth N.J. field hockey player to 200 goals

One of New Jersey’s most exclusive field hockey clubs just welcomed a new member. With three tallies in Monday’s 6-1 win at home against Jackson Liberty, Toms River North’s Olivia Fraticelli became the fourth player in state history to reach 200 career goals, joining the likes of Eastern’s Austyn Cuneo, Eastern’s Ryleigh Heck and Lawrence’s Talia Schenck.
Williamstown over Clearview- Girls soccer recap

Sandy Ritter and Brianna Bruner each collected a goal and an assist for Williamstown in a 4-0 win over Clearview in Williamstown. Olivia McMaster and Angela Oliveto each netted a goal for Williamstown (11-4), which led 2-0 at halftime. Madison Schill made three saves to earn the shutout. Clearview fell...
Girls soccer: Morristown stops No. 14 Mount Olive

Senior Jill Rosenfeld scored twice to lead Morristown to a 4-2 win over Mount Olive, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Morristown. Sophomore Marin Fisher tallied a goal and an assist while junior Anna Szporn scored as well for Morristown (5-4). Senior Kiera Pohan and junior Kasey Pohan had an assist apiece and sophomore goalie Adelina Galea finished with 10 saves.
Marlboro over Red Bank Regional- Girls soccer recap

Carly Guzzardo, Brooke Gordon, and Sarah Gold each scored for Marlboro in a 3-2 win over Red Bank Regional in Red Bank. Marlboro (5-4-1) did all of its scoring in the first half, and took its 3-2 lead going into halftime. Leila Castell netted two goals for Red Bank Regional...
Sparta over Morris Knolls - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Dolinski’s two goals and an assist lifted Sparta to 4-1 victory over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Abigail Connors and Ella Collins scored a goal apiece for Sparta (9-3). Uma Kowalski had two assists and Riley Molbury made 11 saves. Morris Knolls is now 8-6 on the season. The...
J.P. Stevens over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap

Vihaan Salian scored three second half goals as J.P. Stevens defeated Timothy Christian, 6-2, in Edison. Aleksey Sergeev and Kaston Chen each had a goal and an assist for J.P. Stevens (7-7-2), which scored five second half goals. Zachary Mokrauer added a goal and Aaron Bansal dished out two assists.
Mega Millions ticket bought in Gloucester County worth $1M

The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at One Stop Shoppe on Parksville Station Road in Mantua, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
Challenge endorsement of Sherrill for 11th Dist. Congress | Letters

So, the Star-Ledger endorsed U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill for reelection in New Jersey’s 11th District (over Republican challenger Paul DeGroot). Surprised? I’m not. Someone once said there are only two things in life you can depend on, death and taxes. Well, there is a third. You can always depend on the Star-Ledger to support the Democrat in a national or state election.
