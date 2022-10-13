Read full article on original website
guest
4d ago
He’s a good Democrat. He will never get rid of it as it lets him get free government money. He’s learned from his master, Biden
Reply
18
Janet clough
4d ago
did we expect anything less. After all. they have millions. of illegals coming in with all these illnesses. no COVID test for them. no vaccines for them.
Reply
11
Sheriff Hoyt
4d ago
a good friend of mine his grandmother was vaccinated she got her booster she got all the shots she needed to get... she is sick right now with covid-19, go get vaccinated everyone 👍
Reply(8)
7
Related
WMDT.com
“We’re still in a period of recovering:” New grant funding supports healthcare/food assistance programs serving rural communities
DELAWARE – “The COVID-19 pandemic really brought to light something we already know at the Food Bank, which is so our friends and neighbors are food insecure,” Delaware Food Bank Director of External Affairs Chad Robinson said. The USDA now stepping in with a possible solution, providing...
WBOC
Delaware Launches School Security Initiative
SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and its Comprehensive School Safety Program will invest almost $1 million to enhance school security statewide by providing accurate and uniform maps for all of Delaware’s 19 public school districts and charter schools to enable law enforcement and first responders to react swiftly during emergencies in unfamiliar environments.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high
New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
country1025.com
This Is The Only U.S. State You Can’t Commercially Fly To
A U.S state recently became the one state in the country that you can not catch a commercial flight to. The home to under one million people, the state of Delaware, earned this title in June 2022 when Frontier Airlines announced that they were ending service to the First State. A spokesperson for the airline said that the reason for cutting service was that “sufficient demand did not materialize to support the service.”
delawarepublic.org
With hotels serving as emergency housing, civil rights investigators navigate new challenges
After a growing number of Delawareans moved into hotels and motels during the pandemic, state investigators responsible for reviewing fair housing complaints ventured into new territory. Delaware’s Division of Human and Civil Rights investigates discrimination complaints filed by the public, including a rising number of complaints involving alleged housing discrimination....
State: $677M surplus projected for 2024, but recession looms
Delaware economic experts on Monday predicted a budget surplus of $667.1 million for fiscal year 2024, but warned the state is likely already in a recession that could affect that forecast. During the meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, revenue officials said they expected announcements that a recession either started last week or will this ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Governor, First Lady honor 2022 Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees
Seven outstanding women were inducted into Delaware's Women's Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening. Governor Carney and First Lady Carney honored the women who had made significant contributions to the lives of Delawareans. The inductees include:. -Anne Canby. -Alice Dunbar-Nelson. -Carolyn Fredricks. -Teri Quinn Gray. -Ilona Holland. -Dr. Karyl Rattay.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
delawarepublic.org
With vote-by-mail no longer available, the DE Dept. of Elections is adjusting to help voters
After the Delaware Supreme Court struck down the vote-by-mail law recently, the Department of Elections had to adjust. Since ballots can’t be legally sent out this year, the Delaware Department of Elections had to act quickly to make sure voters know what options are available to vote for the general election.
Most Delaware residents receiving up to $600
photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news you need to know about, especially right now during this time of inflation. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
WBOC
Cash is King Under New Delaware Law
DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
CBS News
Maryland child dies of complications from COVID-19, health officials say
BALTIMORE - A young child recently died of complications with COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. New data shows that a Maryland child younger than 9 years old was recorded as a COVID-19 death. Records show this is the 10th Maryland child to died of COVID-19 complications.
WMDT.com
ACLU of DE and one mother calling for the end of Operation Safe Streets
DELAWARE – Operation Safe Streets works in the first state to keep communities safer by monitoring probationers. Sharee Congo is calling for justice. She says one of the issues is the confusion when OSS enters the home because of uniforms not being properly labeled. “Whoever these people are inside my house, all I can think of is the safety of my kids. I just felt so violated, I had so many different feelings, I just felt helpless, I felt angry, hurt,” says Sharee Congo, who had her house raided by OSS.
WMDT.com
Del. State Treasurer Candidate Greg Coverdale discusses campaign
DOVER, Del. – Greg Coverdale tells us he’s running to serve as Delaware’s next State Treasurer to ensure the First State is financially stable and that he’s qualified based on his decades long experience working in finance. Coverdale secured the Republican nomination after running unopposed in...
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
delawarebusinessnow.com
World Trade Center gala scheduled returns on Nov. 3
GT USA Wilmington, (Gulftainer), the op erator of the Port of Wilmington will be honored as the Large Company International Innovator. Batta Environmental Associates is the Small Company International Innovator. Donate Delaware is the International Humanitarian for its efforts during the Covid pandemic and its work in Ukraine and Africa.
WMDT.com
Delaware ACLU calls election changes a form of voter supression, pushes to engage latino voters head of general elections
DELAWARE- The Delaware ACLU is pushing to get voters registered, ahead of Saturday’s deadline for all eligible voters. They say they have been engaging community members across the state specifically in Sussex county. But they say they have been running into the challenge of voter confusion, as changing rules...
WMDT.com
8.7% increase coming in 2023 for social security recipients
DELMARVA – For Seniors here on Delmarva, social security benefits are set to receive an 8.7% increase in 2023. This will help those retirees suffering the effects of the rise in inflation, which is causing seniors to make compromises in their lifestyle. Due to this, seniors are having trouble getting their basic needs.
State resumes rent, utility assistance with new rules
Just over a month after the Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting new applications for rental assistance, the program is back up and running, officials announced Wednesday. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program, or DEHAP, offers financial assistance to qualifying tenants who are at high risk of eviction. The Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting applications on Sept. 9 to modify ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Bear woman dubbed "Delaware's Oprah" recognized at Delaware Tech Hispanic Heritage celebration
A native of Mexico has been recognized in Delaware for helping people meet the challenges that she once faced: adjusting to life in a new country. Laura Leos of Bear arrived in the United States with her husband in 2006. Seeking a source of income, she began a home baking business. Leos also started a social media page that became Ventas Latina Delaware.
Comments / 53