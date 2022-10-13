ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tampa Bay Residents Miss Work

New survey offers insight into state of region’s mental health. Across Tampa Bay, 7 in 10 residents experienced at least one poor mental health day in a recent month, a survey commissioned by Tampa Bay Thrives found. Ten percent of respondents reported missing work, corresponding to 393,400 missed workdays a month and approximately 4.72 million missed workdays per year across the region.
POLK COUNTY, FL

