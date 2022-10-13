Read full article on original website
Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
Ohio driver flown to hospital after crashing into tree
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Officers are investigating a Monday morning crash on County Road 21 that sent one woman to the hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release. 33-year-old Kristen S. Clark from Archbold was driving on CR 21 N around 7:35 a.m. when police...
13abc Big Story: Illness
Chilly, breezy and rain...
Sunday night death investigated as a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
Fostoria woman hurt in crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – A Fostoria woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Seneca County. The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on County Road 592 at County Road 31. Dorothy Cooper, 68, Fostoria, was driving a 2018...
Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock County deputy on brief chase
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges following a Saturday evening chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated...
OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
One person in critical condition after shooting outside south Toledo bar Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition. Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Two people hospitalized after gunshots reported at Smith Park Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022. Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central...
BG man arrested for allegedly receiving stolen firearm
A Bowling Green man was arrested for receiving stolen property after police reportedly found a stolen firearm in his vehicle. Police pulled over a vehicle Saturday around 1 a.m., for reportedly running a red light at Main and Wooster streets. When the officer asked the driver, Darnell Johnson, 20, if there were any weapons in the vehicle, he first responded “um” and began reaching around the driver’s seat area.
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
