Wood County, OH

WTOL 11

Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Officer injured after north Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
MAUMEE, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio driver flown to hospital after crashing into tree

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Officers are investigating a Monday morning crash on County Road 21 that sent one woman to the hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release. 33-year-old Kristen S. Clark from Archbold was driving on CR 21 N around 7:35 a.m. when police...
ARCHBOLD, OH
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Illness

13abc.com

Sunday night death investigated as a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence

LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Fostoria woman hurt in crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – A Fostoria woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Seneca County. The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on County Road 592 at County Road 31. Dorothy Cooper, 68, Fostoria, was driving a 2018...
FOSTORIA, OH
nbc24.com

Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock County deputy on brief chase

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges following a Saturday evening chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man arrested for allegedly receiving stolen firearm

A Bowling Green man was arrested for receiving stolen property after police reportedly found a stolen firearm in his vehicle. Police pulled over a vehicle Saturday around 1 a.m., for reportedly running a red light at Main and Wooster streets. When the officer asked the driver, Darnell Johnson, 20, if there were any weapons in the vehicle, he first responded “um” and began reaching around the driver’s seat area.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
SYLVANIA, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

