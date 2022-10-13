Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle's Father Is Asking For A Restraining Order Against Him To Be Dropped
The tradition of a woman being walked down the aisle by her father at her wedding has a bit of a not-so-nice history; it came from when women were property and it was a transference of ownership from the father to the groom. However, the tradition has been reclaimed by many, and it's seen as a symbol of the combining of two families, per Brides. One bride who didn't get that option was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex; she was walked down the aisle by her father-in-law-to-be Prince Charles, now King Charles III — reportedly at the request of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
King Charles' Coronation Already Has International Controversy Brewing
The details for King Charles III's coronation have finally been confirmed, and preparations are underway for the event, which will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. In the announcement, the palace stated, "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry."
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Royal Biographer Predicts How King Charles Will Respond If Meghan And Harry Continue Their 'Attacks'
It remains to be seen whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be allowed to attend King Charles' coronation. According to The U.S. Sun, Charles is expected to have a considerably "scaled-back service" compared to that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Aside from being just an hour long, rather than the typical three, the guest list will be smaller than usual due to the ongoing cost of living crisis in the UK.
How Camilla Will Handle All The Paddington Bears Left For Queen Elizabeth After Her Death
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, thousands of people paid their respects to the late monarch, including the official Twitter account of Paddington Bear, which sent out a simple message: "Thank you Ma'am, for everything." The tweet received more than 1 million likes, and many of the tributes created by mourners have featured the queen and her special friend, per Newsweek.
Ghislaine Maxwell Opens Up About Her Friendship With Prince Andrew In Rare Prison Interview
Prince Andrew continues to steal the spotlight away from his brother in the worst possible ways. The scandal that won't end got a fresh breath of life this weekend when Ghislaine Maxwell finally spoke out from behind bars. The convicted sex trafficker spoke with documentarian Daphne Barak about a number of topics (via Daily Mail) including Maxwell's relationships with former presidents Bill Clinton — with whom she shared a "special friendship — and Donald Trump — who "wish[ed] her well" after she was arrested — along with where she and Prince Andrew currently stand.
The Reason King Charles Might Not Allow Meghan And Harry At His Coronation Has To Do With Camilla
With details of the coronation of King Charles III finally being confirmed, royal watchers are looking forward to the May 2023 event. The king's event is expected to be different from the coronation of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Not only will it be smaller in scale — with only 2,000 guests as opposed to the queen's more than 8,000 attendees (per The Telegraph) — but it will also be just an hour-long ceremony, instead of the typical three, per The U.S. Sun.
King Charles' Estranged Family Member Is Facing Disturbing Allegations
Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding sexual assault and child abuse. The United Kingdom's royal family is no stranger to scandal. Over the last few years, the allegations against Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Andrew, had come to the surface. It was 2011 when the images surfaced of the now-disgraced prince alongside Ghislaine Maxwell and the young woman he had victimized, Virginia Roberts Giuffre (via Vanity Fair).
The Way The Crown Is Approaching Princess Diana's Death Is Making Some Crew Members Jittery
Princess Diana is one of the most beloved royals in history but, by choosing to focus on her, "The Crown" is wading into increasingly controversial waters. Diana's friend walked away from working on Season 5 of "The Crown" because she wasn't convinced the show was going to do justice to her dearly departed friend's memory. Vulture reported Jemima Khan had been working closely on scripts for the project since September 2020 but, in February 2021, she abruptly left.
The Cleaning Lady Star Martha Millan On Her Own Struggles With Healthcare In The US - Exclusive
"The Cleaning Lady" on Fox deftly handles the twists and turns in the lives of two mothers who are dealing with issues of immigration and healthcare, all while working to provide for their families. In an exclusive interview with The List, actress Martha Millan, who plays Fiona, reflected on her...
Who Is Queen Margrethe Of Denmark?
On September 28, 2022, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced that she would be stripping the royal titles of the four children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim. As per the official announcement, her grandchildren will no longer be addressed as princes and princesses, but rather as excellencies, starting from January 2023. The news came as a shock to even Prince Joachim, who told Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet that his mother's decision was "unfortunate" and that he had only found out about it five days before the announcement (via NBC News).
BravoCon 2022: Ashley Darby Adds Fuel To Luke Gulbranson Romance Rumors
BravoCon 2022 is giving us everything we need and more. The convention, held in New York City, is an action-packed flurry of drama and fun, spanning October 14 to 16. While fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise are in their element, the event has also been called out for being a tad too chaotic for many guests' palates. Some compared BravoCon to the infamous Fyre Festival, an event that promised celebrity sightings but instead, left ticket-holders stranded on an island (via BBC). "Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands," one Twitter user wrote. "It's a sh*t show."
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0