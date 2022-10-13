BravoCon 2022 is giving us everything we need and more. The convention, held in New York City, is an action-packed flurry of drama and fun, spanning October 14 to 16. While fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise are in their element, the event has also been called out for being a tad too chaotic for many guests' palates. Some compared BravoCon to the infamous Fyre Festival, an event that promised celebrity sightings but instead, left ticket-holders stranded on an island (via BBC). "Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands," one Twitter user wrote. "It's a sh*t show."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO