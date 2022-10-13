ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
Reuters

EU is leaving "naivety" behind with China, Dutch foreign minister says

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday that the EU is leaving behind naivety when it comes to its relations with China. "There is increasing realism in the dialogue with China. We are leaving naivety behind", Hoekstra told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, adding that he agrees with this approach.
Reuters

Serbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc - German interior minister

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Serbia must adapt to European Union visa policy if it wants to join the bloc, Germany's interior minister said in Luxembourg on Friday. "I hope Serbia is acting fast now," Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. "There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy."
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
Daily Mail

Fury as China's iron boot crushes dissent in Britain: Hong Kong democracy protester at Beijing consulate is violently dragged to the ground and beaten by 'regime thugs' as Tory hawk Iain Duncan Smith urges the UK to investigate attack

MPs have called on the Government to ‘urgently investigate’ after a protester was apparently beaten on the grounds of the Chinese consulate yesterday. Police have launched a probe after what appeared to be a pro-Hong Kong democracy demonstration in Manchester. Video footage shows a protester being dragged inside...
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
The Independent

China will not renounce use of force over Taiwan, Xi says as Communist Party congress begins

Chinese president Xi Jinping said China would not renounce the right to use force over Taiwan, in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party’s 20th congress in Beijing.The Chinese president said it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue, in the speech addressing over 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.He said China must also ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots, adding that China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland.The “one country, two systems” system is the best for Hong Kong and it must be adhered to in...
bitcoinmagazine.com

kitco.com

Chinese think tank calls for the creation of an "Asian yuan"

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposal was put forth in the September issue of the World Affairs journal by researchers Liu Dongmin,...
US News and World Report

EU Should Treat China More as a Competitor, Says Diplomat Chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union should recognise China even more as a competitor and reduce its economic dependency, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, as the bloc looks to fine-tune relations with Beijing. The European External Action Service, which Borrell heads, said in a five-page paper...

