This is an opinion editorial by Mark Maraia, an entrepreneur, author of “Rainmaking Made Simple” and Bitcoiner. In the final episode of the “Speaking Of Bitcoin” podcast, embedded above, Andreas Antonopoulos put forth the idea that there are four uses for money instead of three. The first three are well known at this point in the Bitcoiner space: store of value, medium of exchange and unit of account. He makes a short but compelling argument that there is a fourth use of money: control. I’d argue that in this digital age, his insight is both brilliant and a blinding flash of the obvious!

