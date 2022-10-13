ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout

By Courtney Anderson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill.

Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges.

Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9.

According to police, a man told officers he witnessed a shootout between a white Infiniti SUV and a black Nissan Xterra.

3 wanted after shootout at Hickory Hill gas station

The witness reportedly investigators that the back windshield of his vehicle was shot out. Police say the damage totaled $400.

Memphis Police say a security guard at the AutoZone nearby told investigators he saw a man standing out of the sunroof of the white Infiniti shooting at a passenger in the black Nissan Xterra.

The security guard reportedly told police he instructed everyone inside of the AutoZone to get on the floor and take cover.

Memphis Police say investigators pulled surveillance footage from other stores in the area. The footage reportedly showed that the Infiniti SUV followed the Nissan Xterra. Suspects in both vehicles were firing shots.

Police say investigators were able to identify Robinson as the shooter in the Infiniti SUV.

Robinson was arrested Wednesday.

