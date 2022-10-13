Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’
Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
SFGate
‘House Party,’ From Producer LeBron James, Reimagines 1990 Original With New Story and Celebrity Cameos – Film News in Brief
Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the official red band trailer for the film “House Party,” a raunchy, genre-bending comedy adventure co-produced by basketball legend LeBron James. Starring actors Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, the trailer gives glimpses at some of the hilarity and mayhem to come in the upcoming...
Black Adam producers were forced to cut five violent kills to remove original R-rating
Black Adam was originally much more violent, it has emerged.The DC Comics superhero film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular character, acting opposite Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell.Black Adam is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action, and some language”.The first several cuts of the film, however, originally earned an R rating, meaning unsuitable for children below the age of 17. Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia confirmed to Collider that it took “four rounds” of cuts for the Motion Pictures Association to grant Black Adam the PG-13 rating.According to Flynn, the original...
SFGate
Dove Cameron’s Queer Anthem ‘Boyfriend’ Poised for Grammy Love: ‘Mind-Blowing,’ Says Singer
When Dove Cameron sat down to write “Boyfriend,” the 26-year-old singer-actor thought no one would ever hear it. “It was my first foray into trying to write for myself,” Cameron tells Variety. “I was like, ‘I just want to write a song that I know no one’s gonna hear, just for me as an experiment.’”
SFGate
Kanye West’s Controversial Interview With ‘Drink Champs’ Gets Pulled from YouTube
Kanye West’s controversial Drink Champs interview has been pulled from both YouTube and the Revolt franchise’s website. After receiving backlash for West’s antisemitic comments and lies about the death of George Floyd, Drink Champs has made the video private on YouTube. On Monday afternoon, Rolling Stone attempted...
SFGate
'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Masterson, former star of the long-running sitcom “That ’70s Show,” is about to face three women in court who say he raped them two decades ago at a trial whose key figures are all current or former members of the Church of Scientology.
SFGate
Danny Masterson Jurors Are Screened for Bias Against Scientology
Attorneys are set to give opening statements in the Danny Masterson rape trial on Tuesday, as a jury is expected to be chosen by mid-morning. Over the last week, the initial pool of 225 potential jurors has been narrowed to about 85. On Monday, the defense and the prosecution began to question the potential jurors in open court — in what is called voir dire — after an initial round of screening from Judge Charlaine Olmedo.
SFGate
Caroline Polachek Cruises Through Barcelona in New ‘Sunset’ Video
Following the critical success of “Billions,” Caroline Polachek is back with the official release of her new track, “Sunset.” Paired with a video peppered with scenes of a rocky beach town in Barcelona, the Sega Bodega-produced song weaves Polachek’s signature otherworldly vocals with Balearic beats, hand claps, and nimble guitar strings.
Comments / 0