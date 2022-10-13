Read full article on original website
NME
Matt Skiba is “truly happy” for Blink-182’s reunion with Tom DeLonge
Matt Skiba has responded to Tom DeLonge’s note thanking him for keeping Blink-182 “thriving”, after the band returned to its original line-up, making Skiba “truly happy”. The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined the band in 2015 as a replacement for DeLonge who left “to change the...
NME
Tom DeLonge says new Blink-182 album is their “most progressive”
Tom DeLonge has said that Blink-182‘s forthcoming album contains some of the “most progressive” music of their career so far. The co-vocalist and guitarist, who recently rejoined the pop-punk band after seven years, added on Twitter today (October 15) that the new record has some of the band’s most “elevated” songs.
NME
Lil Baby says early success forced him into a “dark spot”
Lil Baby has opened up about how he coped with the pressures of becoming successful, explaining that in the early days of his fame, the rapper found himself in a “dark spot”. The revelation came in an interview with fellow rapper Big Loon, with Lil Baby – real...
NME
Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson pay tribute to Loretta Lynn with ‘Don’t Come Home A Drinkin” duet
Kelly Clarkson has enlisted Dwayne Johnson for a duet, with the pair paying tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Johnson was a guest on the show to promote his new movie Black Adam, and joined Clarkson for her popular ‘Kellyoke’ segment – where she covers a song to open the episode. Clarkson and Johnson sang ‘Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)’, Lynn’s 1967 single that was also the first of hers to top the Billboard country chart.
NME
Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’ review: a few notches shy of greatness
Lil Baby wasn’t lying on the album title: it really is him leading the mainstream rap battalion. In 2018, Lil Baby came out the gate swinging with his cult classic debut ‘Harder Than Ever’ and has controlled the charts ever since, bagging a Grammy in the process and even being recruited for this year’s Tears For Fears-sampling official FIFA World Cup 2022 song.
NME
Watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman join Broken Social Scene onstage in New York
Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman have teamed up Canadian rock outfit Broken Social Scene, joining them onstage in New York to sing ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’. The band have been on their 20th-anniversary tour of ‘You Forgot It In People’, with tonight’s (October 16) show taking place at New York’s Webster Hall. Treating fans to an extra special performance, they invited actors and unlikely guests Ullman and Streep onstage for ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’.
NME
‘Cyberpunk 2077’: Sasha Grey set to voice character in Phantom Liberty DLC
Sasha Grey has confirmed that she will be voicing a character in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. The Phantom Liberty expansion was announced early last month, and will act as a spy-thriller set in a new district in Night City. Grey – whose real name is Marina Ann Hantz and...
NME
Blaster Silonga is “starting a new game” with his sumptuous solo debut, ‘My Kosmik Island Disk’
“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always associated certain looks with certain sounds,” Blaster Silonga tells NME. “The same is true of the reverse,” he adds, “I have this innate film-scoring instinct. I’d imagine music playing during specific scenarios.”. That is as good...
NME
Weezer reportedly respond to billboard stunt with one of their own
Weezer have reportedly responded to a recent billboard stunt by buying one of their own, and leaving a message for the owners of the other billboard. As reported in the Salt Lake City Tribune, social media creator Cory Hunter Winn purchased a billboard back in June that displayed Weezer’s name.
NME
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Easy Life
Like many artists in the past few years, Easy Life had to watch the release of their debut album from indoors. Their fun, profound and energetic ‘Life’s A Beach’ was released in May 2021, but the lockdown-enforced period of isolation following the record’s release led frontman Murray Matravers to dive deep into his feelings, in which he reflected on the band’s meteoric rise and wondered what other paths he could have taken as a person.
NME
Phoebe Bridgers to join Danny Elfman for ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ concerts in London
Phoebe Bridgers will appear at two screenings of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas with live musical accompaniment at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in December, in which she will provide the voice of Sally. In addition to Bridgers, Danny Elfman – who composed the music, lyrics and score...
NME
Stormzy says he has written a song worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One
Stormzy reckons he has penned a song that is worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One. The rapper, who is due to release his third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam, said in a new interview that a track on the album could be worthy of a UK festive chart topper.
NME
Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson in another controversial interview
Kanye West has hit out at Pete Davidson in his latest controversial interview. Heading back to the Drink Champs podcast, which he appeared on over the weekend, West referred to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson as a “heroin addict”. Speaking with rapper N.O.R.E. and...
NME
Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
NME
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ has broken the record for longest Billboard Hot 100 run
Glass Animals‘ hit 2020 single ‘Heat Waves’ has officially broken the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-charting song in history. The song has entered its 91st week in the chart, officially beating the previously-held record of 90 by The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’. The Weeknd himself broke the previously-established record just last year, overtaking Imagine Dragons – who spent 87 weeks on the chart with their 2012 song ‘Radioactive’.
NME
Syd Barrett to be subject of new documentary, ‘Have You Got It Yet?’
Syd Barrett is to be the subject of a new documentary titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd. According to Deadline, the upcoming film was co-directed by Roddy Bogawa and the late graphic designer Storm Thorgerson. The latter was the co-founder of Hipgnosis, the London-based firm that specialised in creating album cover art for rock acts.
NME
Kanye West’s controversial ‘Drink Champs’ interview removed from YouTube and Revolt
Kanye West‘s recent interview on the Drink Champs video podcast has been officially deleted in the wake of controversial comments on the death of George Floyd. The interview can no longer be found on either the podcast’s YouTube channel or on the official website of its parent company, Revolt TV. Its wiping follows an apology from Drink Champs host N.O.R.E., who spoke with Hot97‘s Pete Rosenberg in the wake of the controversy.
NME
R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims dies aged 63
R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims has died, aged 63. Sims was best known for her hit ‘Come Into My Life’, which reached the top 10 charts in both the UK and the US. Her first hit, ‘All And All’ reached number six in the US dance chart and entered the top 20 in the UK singles chart.
NME
Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher, Madness and more to play Peter Blake’s 90th birthday gig
Paul Weller has curated a special charity gig in London celebrating the 90th birthday of iconic artist Peter Blake. Blake, most famous for designing the iconic cover art to The Beatles‘ 1967 album ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, celebrated his landmark birthday this June, and will be honoured at a December event.
NME
Watch Judas Priest perform ‘Genocide’ for first time in 40 years
Judas Priest surprised fans by playing ‘Genocide’ live this week (October 13) for the first time in 40 years. The band launched the latest US leg of their ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ in Wallingford, Connecticut earlier this week (October 13th) and performed ‘Genocide’ to the surprise of many fans in attendance.
