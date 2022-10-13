United States: Continue To Tackle Macroeconomic Challenges While Supporting The Middle Class And Preparing For Population Ageing, Says OECD

Read full article on original website
Related
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy.
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
UK workers face ‘two decades of lost living standards’, as deep spending cuts loom – business live
Working people “pushed to breaking point” by “longest squeeze” on earnings in modern history, TUC warns
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said…
Cirium Integrates the Most Accurate CO2 Emissions and Flight Tracking Data With Its Unrivaled Fleets Database
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Today, the aviation analytics company, Cirium, announced the integration of aircraft CO 2 emissions and satellite-based flight tracking data with its expansive fleets analysis solution, Fleets Analyzer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005610/en/ Cirium CO2 emissions estimates shows a 9.5% improvement in average CO2 emissions per flight in September 2022 versus 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Russia-Ukraine war live: strikes reported in several Ukrainian cities; Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13
Attacks reported in Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv early on Tuesday morning; military jet hit a residential building in Yeysk on Monday
When is the £400 winter fuel payment due?
The British government announced earlier this year that households will have £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter as part of the effort to tackle soaring bills as the cost of living crisis bites.The policy was announced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak along with other measures including a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over eight million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.As a Tory leadership...
ValueWalk
Fisker Is Entering A Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
Fisker is projected to hit its November 2022 production deadline. The company offers several compelling stories that set it apart from other EV makers. There are plans to open a U.S. manufacturing plant that will be producing cars by 2024. Investors should be advised that profitability is still likely to...
Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75% Venezuelans, when The Associated Press visited at the beginning of October. By Monday, Mayor Humberto Parrazales estimated the number had grown to 14,000. The AP could not independently verify that figure. While many Venezuelans had planned to make their way to the U.S. border, the new U.S. policy says only those applying online, and arriving by air, will be admitted. Border crossers will simply be expelled. That leaves many camped out in five large tent shelters wondering what they’ll do next. They while away the daytime heat with just a few electric fans to keep the temperature down.
Comments / 1