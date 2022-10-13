Read full article on original website
Richmond in Pictures
Today, nobody thinks twice about taking a quick photo with a smartphone — it’s second nature. But not too long ago, this simple act would have been extraordinary. Modern photography has gone through many changes, and there were many people who paved the way — including a Richmonder whose studio is approaching its 100th anniversary.
President and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg leaving after 26 years
The current President and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg will soon be leaving the organization after more than two decades.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
University of Richmond opens ‘Crystals’ exhibit with over 70 specimens
The University of Richmond's Harnett Museum of Art opened a new long-term exhibit this week celebrating rare crystals and gems from around the world.
$7.5M Wells Fargo grant to expand housing equality in Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A $7.5 million grant from Wells Fargo aims to expand equal housing opportunities for aspiring homeowners of color in Central Virginia. In a press conference Friday, the hefty check was handed over to LISC Virginia, which plans to partner with housing organizations to help minorities get their foot in the door of their new home.
Why this charity is concerned about Richmond's plans for bad weather shelter
As a partner in the project, Commonwealth Catholic Charities say that very little dialogue has happened between them and Richmond on details of the shelter's operation.
Cases of respiratory illnesses surge among Richmond children
The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU warns of a recent spike in respiratory illnesses in children under the age of four years old.
Dine to make a difference for Richmond Restaurant Week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Restaurant week is celebrating more than 20 years of giving back to the community. Since 2001 Richmond Restaurant Week has committed to promoting Richmond’s diverse food scene as well as giving back to our neighbors in need. Diners are invited to enjoy a three-course...
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times The Tobacco Company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday. The four-story...
Fatal shooting outside Richmond school happened hour before dismissal
Parents are reeling after a woman died and a man was injured in a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond Friday afternoon.
'Amazing' Light the Night Walk honors 'everyone touched by cancer'
Hundreds of people took part in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LSS) Light The Night Walk Saturday night.
Richmond dialysis patient struggles to get to appointments due to late GRTC buses
A Richmond man receiving dialysis treatments is looking for help. Lately, Rudolph Hunt Jr.’s shuttle hasn't been coming on time, something that's creating more challenges for him when getting to appointments.
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
Virginia doctors hope new clinical trial helps paralyzed veterans walk again
Doctors at McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond are working on a way to allow paralyzed veterans to walk again. It’s the goal of their clinical trial to determine the effectiveness of a non-invasive version of a procedure called "epidural stimulation."
Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19
Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
Chesterfield Police host first Halloween Festival and Haunted Woods event
Whether you are in the mood for tricks or treats this weekend, you can get both at the first-ever Halloween Festival and Haunted Woods event, hosted by the Chesterfield Police Activities League.
Chesterfield student calls double-back bus route 'really frustrating'
Some students are having having to wait roughly 45 minutes at school for the bus to pick them up to take them home, according to some Chesterfield families.
Police investigating shooting with multiple victims near elementary school in Richmond
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that appears to have taken place near Fairfield Court Elementary School.
Parents react to shots fired near Richmond football game
Anyone with information about the gunshots was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: ‘The conditions are unacceptable’
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
