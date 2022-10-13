ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Connexus donates $50K to hurricane relief efforts

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Hurricane Ian

WAUSAU – Connexus Credit Union’s philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, has donated a total of $50,000 to two organizations that are on the front lines supporting people affected by Hurricane Ian.

The recent hurricane is one of the largest natural disasters in Florida’s history, leaving thousands of people struggling and in need of safe shelter, meals and comfort. Connexus Cares has contributed $25,000 to the American Red Cross and $25,000 to The Salvation Army, with both donations targeting Hurricane Ian response and relief.

“As a national credit union with both members and employees impacted by Hurricane Ian, it’s important that Connexus supports our most valuable assets—our people—with financial donations to organizations that are actively working to get Florida communities critical resources in their time of need,” said Boyd Gustke, Connexus president and CEO, in a news release. “The Red Cross and Salvation Army are committed to providing food, hygiene products, emergency supplies and other immediate needs, along with long-term recovery programs for disaster survivors, and we are extremely grateful for the difficult work they do for the wellbeing of our more than 43,000 resilient Florida members and their communities.”

Read more about the Red Cross relief efforts here, and Salvation Army relief efforts here.

FLORIDA STATE
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

