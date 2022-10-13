100 Women Who Care slate Nov. 1 meeting to select beneficiary

Hopkinsville’s newly established 100 Women Who Care, a charitable giving circle, will have its first meeting to select a beneficiary from three nominated nonprofits at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Alhambra Theatre.

The three organizations and the person who nominated them are — Aaron McNeil Center, Tracey Williams; Jeffers Bend Environmental Center, Diane Weaver; and Boys and Girls Clubs of Hopkinsville-Christian County, Ellery Naghtin.

A presentation lasting no longer than five minutes for each charity will be given at the Nov. 1 meeting, organizers Beth Frerich and Marla White said in an email.

“We currently have 75 women signed up. … It would be wonderful to reach a membership of 100 women and award $10,000 at our first meeting,” they wrote.

At an introductory meeting on Sept. 26, the organizers explained the concept. Four times a year, 100 women meet to each contribute $100 toward a local nonprofit that they agree to support — potentially generating $10,000 or more each quarter for the community.

After a charity is selected, the participants will each write a check directly to the nonprofit.

Anyone interested in learning more may contact local representatives on the group’s Facebook page.

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.