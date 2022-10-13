Authorities charged a Northeast Texas man with Capital Murder in connection with the deaths of two people. Charles Spraberry allegedly shot John Thomas, Jr., and Jennifer Archer, and the camper in which Thomas was living burned to the ground with both bodies inside. Spraberry was already in the Cass County Jail facing multiple felony assault charges, along with the new charges stemming from his escape on Aug. 29.

CASS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO