WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Augusta Free Press
Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22
Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
wypr.org
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
WMDT.com
Delaware ACLU calls election changes a form of voter supression, pushes to engage latino voters head of general elections
DELAWARE- The Delaware ACLU is pushing to get voters registered, ahead of Saturday’s deadline for all eligible voters. They say they have been engaging community members across the state specifically in Sussex county. But they say they have been running into the challenge of voter confusion, as changing rules...
Eastern Shore Shipbuilder Readies “Coastal Cat” Multihulls for Spring Cruise Season
Chesapeake Shipbuilding has been busy churning out new river cruise boats on the Wicomico River at an ambitious pace. And its first catamaran, built for sister company American Cruise Lines, is set to debut in the spring. “We’ll be able to explore the Chester River to Chestertown, or the Wicomico,...
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high
New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
Cape Gazette
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Rep. Candidate speaks out after signs were stolen in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A Delaware State Representative Candidate is speaking out after her campaign signs were stolen in Sussex County. Amy Fresh, independent candidate for the newly formed District 4 House seat, had over a quarter of her signs stolen in the Long Neck, Oak Orchard areas, costing her campaign hundreds of dollars.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Republican Women’s Club celebrates 70 years
The banquet hall at Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown buzzed with energy Sept. 28 as Republican candidates and activists joined Sussex County Republican Women’s Club club members in celebrating 70 years of advocacy and charitable giving in lower Delaware. Marilyn Booker, club president and Sussex County GOP chair, opened...
WMDT.com
A walk of remembrance honoring the last publicly known lynched man in Princess Anne
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A man that was lynched 89 years ago was honored in a remembrance walk in Princess Anne. “Today is an opportunity to bring remembrance to the lynching victims and also for them to witness firsthand the sites that were involved, sort of bringing the story to life, animating the story for them and making it more real, more tangible,” says Dr. Michael Lane, the Director of the Richard A. Henson Honors Program at UMES.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment
Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
WMDT.com
Angel Tree program registrations opening, providing families in need with Christmas joy
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore is looking to help families in need with the return of its Angel Tree program. The program provides clothing and toys for infants to children 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Individuals and local organizations...
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
