ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
Augusta Free Press

Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon

There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22

Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
wypr.org

University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval

The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
EASTON, MD
delawarepublic.org

Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November

A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
insideradio.com

LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.

The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high

New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes paths draw concerns from residents

When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Republican Women’s Club celebrates 70 years

The banquet hall at Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown buzzed with energy Sept. 28 as Republican candidates and activists joined Sussex County Republican Women’s Club club members in celebrating 70 years of advocacy and charitable giving in lower Delaware. Marilyn Booker, club president and Sussex County GOP chair, opened...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

A walk of remembrance honoring the last publicly known lynched man in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A man that was lynched 89 years ago was honored in a remembrance walk in Princess Anne. “Today is an opportunity to bring remembrance to the lynching victims and also for them to witness firsthand the sites that were involved, sort of bringing the story to life, animating the story for them and making it more real, more tangible,” says Dr. Michael Lane, the Director of the Richard A. Henson Honors Program at UMES.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment

Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Commercial Observer

Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy