The Dispatch
Police Arrest Newark Man Following Fatal Shooting
NEWARK – A Newark, Md., man was arrested on murder and assault charges last week following a fatal shooting in Worcester County. On Saturday, Maryland State Police arrested Boris Wade Connor, 18, of Newark, Md., for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place in the 6700 block of Basket Switch Road in Newark. The victim has since been identified as Kamron Michael Lucas, 34, of Newark, Md.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
Teen Busted During Traffic Stop Following Fatal Midday Shooting In Maryland: State Police
A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal midday shooting of a Maryland man over the weekend, state police announced. Boris Wade Connor, 18, of Newark, is facing multiple murder charges for his role in the shooting of 34-year-old Kamron Michael Lewis on Saturday, Oct. 15.
WBOC
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Deadly Worcester County Shooting
BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a man who was charged in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday. 18 year-old Boris Connor of Newark, Maryland has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault along with firearms related charges. Connor appeared...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Francisco Martinez, 19 of Millsboro, DE, and Kyle Kilgo, 19, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred last night. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 10:34 p.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 31055 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach...
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
WGMD Radio
Camden-Wyoming Woman Arrested for Stolen Vehicle & Firearms
Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden-Wyoming woman after she was found in a vehicle stolen from Caroline County, Maryland. Police were called Saturday afternoon when the vehicle, a blue Silverado, was spotted in the parking lot of a Royal Farms in Dover. As troopers arrived, the Silverado was trying to leave the parking lot and a traffic stop was done. The driver was identified as 52 year old Judy Goddard of Camden-Wyoming and arrested. A search of the vehicle led to two stolen firearms, stolen power tools, drug paraphernalia and over a gram of methamphetamine.
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
Sheriff’s Department raffling Old Germ Beer bicycle to support family of slain officer
Op-ed by Allegany County Sheriff Ricky L. Whitney Allegany County, NY – The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office is holding a fundraiser for the family of slain Corporal Glenn R. Hilliard of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. We are raffling off a “Old German Beer” bicycle that was donated to us by the Pittsburgh Brewing Company. This bicycle that was donated to us was then purchased by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office FOP lodge and donated back to the Sheriff’s Office to raise additional money. All funds raised will go to Corporal Hilliard’s family and his three children, who he leaves The post Sheriff’s Department raffling Old Germ Beer bicycle to support family of slain officer appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Dispatch
Early-Morning Domestic Dispute Includes Alleged Abduction
OCEAN CITY — A Columbia, Md. man was arrested on first-degree assault charges last weekend after allegedly running over a female victim while attempting to flee with the couple’s child. Around 5:40 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on Newport Bay...
WMDT.com
Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
Attorney General’s Office detective gets arrested at N. Wildwood bar
A sergeant with the state Attorney General’s Office was arrested last month when she allegedly kept trying to sneak into a North Wildwood bar several times after she had been kicked out. Danielle Oliveira, 32, was charged with defiant trespass on Sept. 24, during the Irish Fall Festival. It...
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
firststateupdate.com
Pennsylvania Man Killed In Delaware Accident Thursday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pridewalk repainted
SALISBURY, Md- Salisbury’s rainbow crosswalk got a fresh coat of paint Sunday, thanks to Salisbury PFLAG and members of the community. The Pride Crosswalk includes the classic pride flag, the progress pride flag, and the transgender pride flag. The repainting also featured music games community resources, and drag performances.
WBOC
Update: Driver Killed in Crash With Tractor-trailer in Ellendale Identified
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Ellendale on Thursday night. Troopers said that shortly before 8 p.m., a Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a Kia Sportage, driven by Scott Adams, 75, was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor-trailer.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says several community members are reporting suspicious phone calls from someone claiming to be a Lieutenant with the agency. In the call, police say the “Lieutenant” will tell the person they have warrants, and instructs them to call a number to have the warrants taken care of.
WBOC
Search for Cause Continues After Massive Seaford Warehouse Fire
SEAFORD, De. - Investigators were on scene at the now burned down industrial warehouse in Seaford on Thursday morning. Seaford Fire Chief Jack Wilson says he has only battled one fire in Seaford larger than this one. “In the last five years, this is probably the largest fire we’ve had...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
