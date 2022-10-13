Read full article on original website
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
Ocean City Today
Terri Lynn Wattay
Terri Lynn Wattay, VDM, age 59, of Berlin, Maryland, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at University of Maryland Hospital. She was born in Salisbury and was the daughter of Carol Ann (Bishop) Parsons and the late Kenneth Douglas Whittington Sr. Terri was a retired veterinarian from Berlin Animal Hospital....
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
Cape Gazette
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend
Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment
Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
The Dispatch
Police Arrest Newark Man Following Fatal Shooting
NEWARK – A Newark, Md., man was arrested on murder and assault charges last week following a fatal shooting in Worcester County. On Saturday, Maryland State Police arrested Boris Wade Connor, 18, of Newark, Md., for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place in the 6700 block of Basket Switch Road in Newark. The victim has since been identified as Kamron Michael Lucas, 34, of Newark, Md.
WMDT.com
Ocean City staple restaurant closing its doors, city officials hoping tourism continues thriving
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Soon coastal highway in Ocean City will never look the same, as the original Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli is permanently closing its doors. Owner Warren Rosenfeld says its something that started off as just a dream. “When it opened I was very sentimental about it carrying on sort of the family name. My dad was a holocaust survivor and my grandparents came over from Germany in 1939,” Rosenfeld said.
WMDT.com
Apple Scrapple Festival back in Bridgeville to celebrate 30 years
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Apple Scrapple festival has returned to Delmarva for its 30th Anniversary. “We’re really excited it’s our 30th anniversary, that’s why you’ll see pearls on a pig,” says Karen Johnson, the executive director of Apple Scrapple. If you’re heading to the annual...
WMDT.com
City of Cambridge passes new restrictions on short term rentals
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The City of Cambridge has added new restrictions on short term rentals. Recently, the City passed ordinance no. 1204, which requires those who wish to use their property for short term rentals to apply for a permit. The ordinance is effective immediately. However, City staff are still in the process of creating a system in which they can implement the approved short term rental program.
firststateupdate.com
Pennsylvania Man Killed In Delaware Accident Thursday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound...
Cape Gazette
Two men arrested for robbery at Rehoboth Wawa
Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with an Oct. 15 robbery at Wawa at 31055 Veterans Way in Rehoboth Beach. Police say at 10:34 p.m., Francisco Martinez, 19, of Millsboro, and Kyle Kilgo, 19, of Rehoboth, grabbed a 39-year-old man leaving the Wawa parking lot on his scooter and threatened to kill him if he did not give them his wallet, scooter and personal belongings. Police say the victim was physically assaulted and had a knife and handgun pulled on him.
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
Local family practitioner passes away
Charles “Chuck” Wagner, MD., who operated Milton Family Practice as well as Wagner and Prigg in Milton, passed away on October 8 after a long illness. Dr. Wagner served the Milford and Milton areas as a family practice physician for almost 40 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 1944, Wagner was the second of nine children born to ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Spraying for phragmites in Lewes
A city contractor recently sprayed Lewes marshes for phragmites. The invasive perennial reed grass degrades wetland and coastal areas by crowding native plants, blocking shoreline views and reducing access for animals. The plant is also a fire hazard, and property owners along the canal have raised concerns.
Cape Gazette
Lionel Drew Maull, former state trooper
Lionel Drew Maull, “Lonnie,” as he was lovingly known by family and friends, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after suffering a stroke May 7, 2022. Lonnie was born Oct. 4, 1963, to the late Joseph E. Maull Sr. and...
WBOC
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Deadly Worcester County Shooting
BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a man who was charged in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday. 18 year-old Boris Connor of Newark, Maryland has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault along with firearms related charges. Connor appeared...
