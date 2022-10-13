Read full article on original website
Q&A: Natural disasters, health care response and inequities after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm late last month, devastating communities and impacting millions of people. Aram Dobalian, professor of public health at The Ohio State University, is an expert in health care quality and access during natural disasters. Dobalian discussed the role of public health leaders and health administrators in disaster response as destructive events become more frequent and widespread.
Documents highlight role of pharmacies in driving opioid epidemic
Johns Hopkins University and the University of California, San Francisco, or UCSF, have added new documents to the Opioid Industry Documents Archive that detail the role of retail pharmacies in the opioid overdose epidemic. The documents, based on litigation led by the Florida Attorney General, the Ohio counties of Lake...
New islet transplant method leads to insulin independence
More than half of the most seriously affected type 1 diabetes patients achieved years of insulin independence after they received a new method of islet cell transplantation, according to a paper published in Diabetes Care on the long-term outcomes of two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition to finding that...
Medically tailored meals could save US nearly $13.6 billion per year
Adopting more programs that make and deliver medically tailored meals to people with serious, diet-sensitive diseases could result not only in improved health outcomes in the form of fewer hospitalizations nationally, but in a net cost savings of approximately $13.6 billion each year, according to new research from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.
1.3 million American adults with diabetes ration their insulin due to cost
An analysis of national health data in the United States has found that insulin rationing is common among those living with diabetes, especially among older adults and the uninsured. Limiting Medicare copays to $35 a month under the Inflation Reduction Act may improve insulin access for seniors, but privately insured and uninsured Americans will still face significant burdens access. The brief research report is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
US COVID hospital admissions decline, patients less severely ill
U.S. hospital admissions for COVID-19 continue to decline, and patients who do seek medical help have been far less ill than they were earlier in the pandemic due to multiple factors including vaccines and treatments, according to Johns Hopkins experts. And even as the numbers of daily cases and deaths...
As clinics providing abortions closed in Iowa, STD rates started rising
Even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, many states had already moved to limit abortion access by defunding family planning health centers. Unfortunately, these very same clinics offer a broad range of essential primary care services beyond abortion, including access to sexually transmitted infection (STI) screening and treatment.
