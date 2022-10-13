Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra with polished titanium finish? This jeweler is offering it for everyone
Apple Watch Ultra comes with the largest case and display in the history of the company’s wearables with a range of new features. However, it’s only available in a matte titanium finish. Now an Arizona jeweler is specializing in polishing the titanium case and buttons for a slick aesthetic. Read on for a closer look at the polished Apple Watch Ultra that’s available to anyone, for a price.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro users complain of imperfect fit with Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger
When Apple launched iPhone 13 Pro last year, some users noticed that the device didn’t fit well with Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger when the phone is in a case because of the larger camera module. With iPhone 14 Pro, the rear camera is even bigger, and this has become an even more noticeable issue for those who have a MagSafe Duo charger.
9to5Mac
Setapp for iOS: A simple and effective way for developers to boost their business
MacPaw’s app subscription service has proven extremely popular for Mac, and the company is now investing more in the iOS platform to bring the same benefits to iPhone and iPad. Users pay a single monthly subscription for full access to the pro versions of a wide range of apps....
9to5Mac
12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $200 off in Monday’s best deals, official MagSafe charger $29, more
Kicking off a new work week, all of today’s best deals are now going live. The most notable from the Apple front today has nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro model at $200 off and joins one of the best prices of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $29. Not to mention, the latest iPad Air 5 is starting at $519, an all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro has 50% faster download speeds vs iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22
Ookla released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds with T-Mobile continuing its lead over the competition. An interesting finding included in the latest study is the increased cellular performance with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Shortly after the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro...
9to5Mac
Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers
Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: October 17, 2022 – New iPad rumors, Apple Music in cars
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Abode: The only home security system that allows...
A work Mac was stolen: What to do before and after?
It’s a beautiful Fall Friday afternoon and the IT team is ready to end another week of work with a happy hour at a new brewery across the street from the office. The week was great. Some small challenges occurred, but this team could handle everything – no critical task will be carried over into the following week.
9to5Mac
Apple Glasses Accessibility features could be a huge benefit, suggests disability campaigner
Apple Glasses Accessibility features could see the long-rumored devices make a huge difference to the lives of those with disabilities. The point was made by Colin Hughes, the disability campaigner who recently shared the ways in which Apple tech allows him to live a more independent life despite almost no use of his limbs …
T-Mobile keeps lead for mobile performance; Spectrum wins fastest broadband in Ookla report
Ookla has released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds. Continuing its lead in mobile performance, T-Mobile had download speeds almost 2x faster than AT&T and Verizon, plus the strongest consistency and 5G availability. For fixed broadband, Spectrum beat out COX and XFINITY for the fastest download speeds.
9to5Mac
The problem with Apple Watch faces
There are three categories of Apple Watch face requests:. Apple has added around 50 new watch faces since watchOS 1.0 in 2015, and most watch faces have added or updated customization options over the years. Apple has never allowed custom watch faces in any capacity to run on the watch.
9to5Mac
iPhone flash memory plans abandoned after US government imposes export controls
Plans by Apple to buy up to 40% of iPhone flash memory chips from Chinese company YMTC have reportedly been abandoned after the US government imposed export controls on the chipmaker. It’s reported that the Cupertino company had a two-step plan for purchasing memory chips from the Chinese company Yangtze...
9to5Mac
iPhone: How to change your 5G settings for better battery life or faster speeds
5G cellular service is expanding across all carriers and works with the iPhone 12, 13, 14, and SE 3. Apple uses a “5G Auto” setting as the default that aims to give users a balance between network speed and battery life. But you can also manage the settings manually to optimize for what you need in a given moment. Follow along for how to turn 5G on/off on iPhone.
9to5Mac
Meta launches ad campaign targeting iMessage: ‘WhatsApp is far more private and secure’
Meta is launching a new ad campaign targeting Apple’s iMessage platform head-on. The ad campaign unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg today criticizes Apple for only offering end-to-end encryption for iMessage, not standard SMS communication. WhatsApp, on the other hand, offers end-to-end encryption that “works across both iPhones and Android.”
9to5Mac
Netflix combating password-sharing with ‘Profile Transfer’ feature
Netflix has been struggling to regain subscribers and recover its revenue. Earlier this year, the company began testing new ways to prevent users from sharing their passwords with others. Now Netflix is rolling out a new “Profile Transfer” feature that will let users migrate their personal profile from someone else’s account to a new one.
Comments / 0