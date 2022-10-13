ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Apple Watch Ultra with polished titanium finish? This jeweler is offering it for everyone

Apple Watch Ultra comes with the largest case and display in the history of the company’s wearables with a range of new features. However, it’s only available in a matte titanium finish. Now an Arizona jeweler is specializing in polishing the titanium case and buttons for a slick aesthetic. Read on for a closer look at the polished Apple Watch Ultra that’s available to anyone, for a price.
ARIZONA STATE
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro users complain of imperfect fit with Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger

When Apple launched iPhone 13 Pro last year, some users noticed that the device didn’t fit well with Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger when the phone is in a case because of the larger camera module. With iPhone 14 Pro, the rear camera is even bigger, and this has become an even more noticeable issue for those who have a MagSafe Duo charger.
9to5Mac

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $200 off in Monday’s best deals, official MagSafe charger $29, more

Kicking off a new work week, all of today’s best deals are now going live. The most notable from the Apple front today has nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro model at $200 off and joins one of the best prices of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $29. Not to mention, the latest iPad Air 5 is starting at $519, an all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro has 50% faster download speeds vs iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22

Ookla released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds with T-Mobile continuing its lead over the competition. An interesting finding included in the latest study is the increased cellular performance with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Shortly after the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro...
9to5Mac

Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers

Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: October 17, 2022 – New iPad rumors, Apple Music in cars

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Abode: The only home security system that allows...
9to5Mac

A work Mac was stolen: What to do before and after?

It’s a beautiful Fall Friday afternoon and the IT team is ready to end another week of work with a happy hour at a new brewery across the street from the office. The week was great. Some small challenges occurred, but this team could handle everything – no critical task will be carried over into the following week.
9to5Mac

The problem with Apple Watch faces

There are three categories of Apple Watch face requests:. Apple has added around 50 new watch faces since watchOS 1.0 in 2015, and most watch faces have added or updated customization options over the years. Apple has never allowed custom watch faces in any capacity to run on the watch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
9to5Mac

iPhone: How to change your 5G settings for better battery life or faster speeds

5G cellular service is expanding across all carriers and works with the iPhone 12, 13, 14, and SE 3. Apple uses a “5G Auto” setting as the default that aims to give users a balance between network speed and battery life. But you can also manage the settings manually to optimize for what you need in a given moment. Follow along for how to turn 5G on/off on iPhone.
9to5Mac

Meta launches ad campaign targeting iMessage: ‘WhatsApp is far more private and secure’

Meta is launching a new ad campaign targeting Apple’s iMessage platform head-on. The ad campaign unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg today criticizes Apple for only offering end-to-end encryption for iMessage, not standard SMS communication. WhatsApp, on the other hand, offers end-to-end encryption that “works across both iPhones and Android.”
9to5Mac

Netflix combating password-sharing with ‘Profile Transfer’ feature

Netflix has been struggling to regain subscribers and recover its revenue. Earlier this year, the company began testing new ways to prevent users from sharing their passwords with others. Now Netflix is rolling out a new “Profile Transfer” feature that will let users migrate their personal profile from someone else’s account to a new one.

