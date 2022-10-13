Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Nicotine dose in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women's brains
A dose of nicotine, equivalent to that found in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women's brains. This may explain several behavioral differences in women who smoke, including why they are more resistant than men to quitting smoking. This work is presented for the first time at the ECNP Congress in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Weight gain from childhood with optimal muscle-to-fat mass ratio may be a sign of excellent vascular health
High body fat from childhood was not associated with progressive vascular damage in young adulthood, a paper published in Hypertension Research concludes. The researchers examined cumulative exposure to high-fat mass over a period of 15 years. Information abounds regarding the negative effect of body fat on cardiovascular health. Weight-to-height-based indirect...
MedicalXpress
New way to prevent heart complications in children with Kawasaki disease
Researchers have identified a new way to treat young children with Kawasaki disease (KD) to prevent life-threatening coronary artery damage and heart attacks. The WEHI-led study showed that treatment with drugs called mTOR inhibitors can prevent the formation of coronary artery damage and aneurysms, a much-feared complication of KD. Importantly,...
MedicalXpress
High exposure to glyphosate in pregnancy could cause lower birth weights in babies
Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are learning more about the effects of herbicide exposure during pregnancy, finding glyphosate in 99% of the pregnant women they observed in the Midwest. In the study, published recently in Environmental Health, higher glyphosate levels were associated with lower birth weight and may also lead to higher neonatal intensive care unit admission risk.
MedicalXpress
Air pollution from factories and vehicles linked to worse outcomes for patients with lung disease
People with a disease characterized by lung scarring that has no obvious cause are more likely to die if they live in areas with higher levels of air pollution composed of chemicals associated with industrial sources and vehicular traffic, according to new research led by University of Pittsburgh scientists. The...
MedicalXpress
The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder
Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
MedicalXpress
Teens with ADHD do not report worse quality of life
A diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) does not appear to lower overall self-reported quality of life (QOL) among adolescents (aged 14 to 15 years), according to a study published online Oct. 13 in JAMA Network Open. Luise Kazda, M.P.H., from the Sydney School of Public Health at the University of...
MedicalXpress
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a disabling neurocognitive condition that mainly affects older...
MedicalXpress
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
MedicalXpress
Gut could sound early warning alarm for motor neuron disease
The same proteins thought to contribute to motor neuron disease can be found in the gut many years before any brain symptoms occur, a new study by the University of Aberdeen has found. The study, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and published in The Journal of Pathology: Clinical...
MedicalXpress
Increased mitochondria and lipid turnover reduces risk for liver cancer
Alcohol consumption and hepatitis C viral infection are known risk factors for causing hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. Apart from these, obesity-associated nonalcoholic fatty liver disease has emerged as a major contributing factor for hepatocellular carcinoma in Western societies. The mechanisms underlying obesity-induced liver cancer are not well understood.
MedicalXpress
Targeting enzyme could alleviate muscle wasting for cancer patients
Targeting a specific enzyme in the muscle could help cancer patients preserve muscle mass and potentially prolong their survival, according to research from UTHealth Houston. A study led by Yi-Ping Li, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Integrative Biology and Pharmacology with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, found that an enzyme known as UBR2 plays a critical role in cancer-induced muscle wasting, also called cancer cachexia.
MedicalXpress
Measuring brain activity on the go
Brain activity has traditionally been assessed using large and often expensive technology that has limited its use to specific clinical settings. Small wearable devices that can assess brain activity show promise for improving the diagnosis and monitoring of brain diseases like dementia or depression. In a study published recently in Advanced Materials Technologies, researchers from Osaka University have developed a wearable device that is unobtrusive and comfortable, which can measure brain activity in everyday situations—and its technology may potentially monitor many other health indicators as well.
MedicalXpress
Fatty tissue surrounding intestinal tracts of mice found to help eject gut-infesting worms
A team of researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Immunobiology and Epigenetics, working with colleagues from the Washington University School of Medicine, the Medical University of Vienna, the Van Andel Research Institute and the USDA has found that fatty tissue surrounding the intestinal tracts of mice help to eject gut-infesting worms. Their paper is published in the journal Science Immunology.
MedicalXpress
Metabolism, not genes, may offer more insight into risk of some diseases
Our ancestry can be detected not only in our genes, but also in our metabolism, a new Yale-led study has found. In an analysis of the metabolic profiles of healthy American babies, researchers found surprising differences among ethnic groups, which may help make screening for inherited metabolic disorders, cystic fibrosis, or hypothyroidism much more accurate than traditional genetic disease screens.
MedicalXpress
Statewide pandemic restrictions not related to psychological distress
Despite concerns that stay-at-home orders and other government efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic would cause lasting harm to people's mental health, research published by the American Psychological Association found that state restrictions in the first six months of the pandemic were not related to worse mental health.
MedicalXpress
Epigenetic changes linked to Parkinson's disease differ in men and women
The epigenetic changes linked to Parkinson's disease—a nervous system disorder that afflicts nearly 1 million Americans—are different in men and women, according to a new Rutgers study published in npj Parkinson's Disease. In a postmortem analysis of brain neurons, researchers compared samples from 50 people who died with...
MedicalXpress
New rapid water test reduces outbreaks
La Trobe University researchers have developed a 30-minute test to identify sewage in recreational and environmental waterways, reducing outbreaks of gastroenteritis and other illnesses in Australia and around the world. Published in Environmental Science: Water Research & Technology, the research shows the Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test—a rapid DNA amplification...
MedicalXpress
Cancer-seeking molecular delivery system could boost immunotherapy drug, research finds
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University have demonstrated a promising new approach to delivering immunotherapy agents to fight cancer. The approach involves tethering an immunotherapy agent called a STING agonist to an acid-seeking molecule called pHLIP (pH-low insertion peptide). The pHLIP molecules target the high acidity of cancerous tumors, delivering their immunotherapy cargo directly to cells in the tumor microenvironment. Once delivered, the STING agonists engage the body's innate immune response to fight the tumor.
MedicalXpress
New tool helps scientist understand how MRSA superbug avoids immune detection
A tool that promises to throw light on the strategies adopted by MRSA to avoid detection by the body's immune system has been developed at the University of Bath. The MRSA superbug is notorious for going undetected by the body's immune system, but the mechanisms behind this evasion are poorly understood. Now scientists at the University of Bath have developed a tool that promises to throw light on the pathogen's tactics by tracking a protein produced by the host's body after the protein sticks to the microbe.
