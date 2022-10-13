Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
Bears Quarterbacks Since Ditka Era, From McMahon to Justin Fields
Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the...
Carson Wentz Considering IR Stint for Broken Finger
Carson Wentz considering IR stint for broken finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders reportedly are turning to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next month and possibly longer. Starting QB Carson Wentz met with a hand specialist about his fractured ring finger, and the results of...
Cardinals Acquire Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson From Panthers
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a spat with the Panthers' new coaching staff on Sunday, Robbie Anderson found a new home on Monday. The 29-year-old wide receiver was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday. Anderson was acquired in...
Marcus Mariota Enters Stat Category With Bears' Walter Payton
Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton...
Bears Overreactions: Justin Fields in Worst Situation Since Matthew Stafford?
Bears overreactions: Fields in worst QB situation since Stafford? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears had a must-win game slip through their fingers on Thursday against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. Chicago held the Commanders to 214 total yards, but a Velus Jones Jr. muffed punt and...
NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago...
Panthers, Raiders Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 6
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since...
