Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Trump for testimony, saying former president ‘is required to answer for his actions’

Trump endorses Zeldin for NY governor
Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin now has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the race for governor of New York. The former president made the comments on his “Truth Social” media platform. Trump touted the challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul as strong on the border, crime, and...
Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecution witness and former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood by his earlier testimony during a court appearance in Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial on Monday. Rosendorff’s statements could pave the way for Holmes’ sentencing in the case, which was postponed after Rosendorff sought to speak with Holmes following the trial.
Democrats who flipped Congress in 2018 face hurdles in 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Moments after she flipped a longtime Republican congressional seat in 2018, Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne declared that “Washington doesn’t have our back and we deserve a heck of a lot better.”. Now seeking a third term in one of the most competitive House races,...
US governments tells Arizona to remove border containers
PHOENIX (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government’s call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Bureau of...
Student loan forgiveness application website goes live
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over…
Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘on the right side of history’ in rematch against Georgia governor Brian Kemp
After losing the election for Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams has boosted her national profile as a voting rights advocate, combatting a wave of Republican-led efforts to restrict ballot access across the US.But closer to home, as she makes a second bid for the governor’s office, the Democratic candidate has struggled to close the gap between her campaign and her GOP opponent Brian Kemp, who is making his pitch for another four years in office, as they head to a rematch this November.On the final day of early voting in their governor’s race, Ms Abrams and Mr Kemp...
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said…
Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. Musk frequently...
Russia-Ukraine war live: strikes reported in several Ukrainian cities; Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13
Attacks reported in Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv early on Tuesday morning; military jet hit a residential building in Yeysk on Monday
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region, the country’s grid operator said Saturday as the Russian military strove to cut power in far-flung populated areas while also defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied regions. Kyiv region Gov....
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky says 37 Iranian drones shot down during Kyiv attack
Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces intercepted and shot down nearly 40 Iranian suicide drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.“In just 12 hours from 9pm Sunday, 37 Iranian ‘Shaheds’ and several cruise missiles were destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“The world can and must stop this terror. When we talk about Ukraine’s need for air and missile defence, we are talking about real lives that are being taken by terrorists,” the wartime president.He also directly addressed Vladimir Putin in a rare move and said that the Russian...
Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75% Venezuelans, when The Associated Press visited at the beginning of October. By Monday, Mayor Humberto Parrazales estimated the number had grown to 14,000. The AP could not independently verify that figure. While many Venezuelans had planned to make their way to the U.S. border, the new U.S. policy says only those applying online, and arriving by air, will be admitted. Border crossers will simply be expelled. That leaves many camped out in five large tent shelters wondering what they’ll do next. They while away the daytime heat with just a few electric fans to keep the temperature down.
