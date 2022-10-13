ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB playoffs: Follow Astros-Mariners ALDS Game 2 as Seattle looks to bounce back from brutal walk-off defeat

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers.

Game 1 in Houston saw the Astros snatch a victory from the Mariners in heroic, historic fashion. They move on to Game 2 Thursday with Seattle ace Luis Castillo on the mound, looking to claw back a game before returning home. In a twist, that will be the only Game 2 on Thursday. The scheduled contest between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed to Friday afternoon because of rain in the Bronx.

So, here's the main event for Thursday.

Game 2: Mariners (Castillo) at Astros (Valdez) - 3:37 p.m., TBS

Will Castillo help the Mariners rebound? Or can Astros starter Framber Valdez put Seattle's ALCS dreams on life support? Follow all the action right here on Yahoo Sports.

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

