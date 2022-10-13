ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance

Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
VANCOUVER, WA
Ridgefield Schools and Clark County Sheriff’s Office to host free event on the dangers of fentanyl

Law Enforcement agencies across Southwest Washington have seen an alarming increase in overdoses from fentanyl-based counterfeit substances. Parents and community members are invited to join Ridgefield School District and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for a public information meeting about the dangers of fentanyl on Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Ridgefield High School.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
PORTLAND, OR
Missing Portland 12-year-old believed to be in danger

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old. According to ODHS, Jayla Mae Warren, 12, went missing from her foster home in Portland on Oct. 13. Authorities added concern Warren may be in danger. Warren is...
PORTLAND, OR
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Evacuation notices upgraded as Nakia Creek Fire escalates

Due to severe weather conditions over the past two days, fire activity in the area has increased. The Nakia Creek Fire in northeast Clark County has spread and as a result evacuation notices have been upgraded. Clark Regional Emergency Services, on behalf of the Camas Police Department, reported Sunday afternoon...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Nakia Creek fire grows, as do evacuation orders for Clark County

The Nakia Creek fire 9 miles northeast of Camas has grown to 1,565 acres, up from 400 acres Sunday as it “aggressively” moved west and southwest amid dry, breezy weather. As of Sunday night, close to 3,000 homes were under Level 3 (go now) orders in Clark County. About 5,000 homes were Level 2 (be set), and an additional 29,000 homes were Level 1 (be ready). Those numbers were in flux Monday as officials reassessed the fire, but an interactive map provides up-to-date evacuation information.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
New details released about law enforcement shooting in Northeast Portland

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released more details about the circumstances that led to a deputy shooting a person on Oct. 5 near Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland. Deputy Rory McPherson was assigned to the transit police division when the sheriff’s office said he stopped a man associated with a stolen Subaru station wagon near the intersection of Northeast Grand and Holladay. McPherson detained Tristen William Borges, 31, who then yelled to a woman in a nearby car.
PORTLAND, OR

