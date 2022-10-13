Read full article on original website
Related
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance
Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire erupted in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Officials earlier announced the fire was human-caused and now said they are looking for the people connected to a vehicle of interest.
Street dispute ends in fatal stabbing of one man, wounding of woman in NE Portland; suspect arrested
Hours after he held a dying man in his arms, Christopher Kerby put a needle to his arm and injected methamphetamine -- what he called his “numbing drug” -- on a sidewalk in Northeast Portland’s Hollywood district Monday. As he shot up, the 34-year-old man recounted the...
Man indicted after allegedly attacking Hillsboro officer
A Washington County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted the man accused of attacking a Hillsboro police officer on Aug. 19.
Authorities: Man arrested for eluding deputies, believed he wouldn’t be pursued
A Vancouver man was arrested after ignoring several traffic rules and attempting to escape a police chase on Friday night, which resulted in a crash, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood
Authorities said they arrested the suspect in a stabbing that led to the death of a man and injured a woman in Portland's Hollywood neighborhood Monday.
Bail set at $500,000 for Vancouver custodian accused of filming people in school restrooms
A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in Vancouver, Washington, school restrooms for nearly a decade, has had bail set at $500,000. James Mattson, 38, was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court, The Columbian reported.
ClarkCountyToday
Ridgefield Schools and Clark County Sheriff’s Office to host free event on the dangers of fentanyl
Law Enforcement agencies across Southwest Washington have seen an alarming increase in overdoses from fentanyl-based counterfeit substances. Parents and community members are invited to join Ridgefield School District and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for a public information meeting about the dangers of fentanyl on Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Ridgefield High School.
kptv.com
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
‘Explosive noise’: Portland police shoot, wound suspect
Portland police said they responded to a 911 call about a man chasing people with a knife in that area and spotted a man who matched the description. But "during the ensuing encounter, the officer fired his weapon and the suspect was injured," officials said in a statement on Saturday.
kptv.com
Missing Portland 12-year-old believed to be in danger
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old. According to ODHS, Jayla Mae Warren, 12, went missing from her foster home in Portland on Oct. 13. Authorities added concern Warren may be in danger. Warren is...
Federal agents raid alleged fentanyl pill-manufacturing lab in Vancouver storage unit, arrest two men
A confidential informant and an undercover federal agent told the suspected drug dealers they were interested in buying 300,000 fentanyl pills in exchange for cocaine, but first they wanted to see their clandestine pill lab, investigators say in court documents. The request led them from Portland to a Vancouver storage...
Pedestrian killed in morning crash in SE Portland
A pedestrian died Monday morning when officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Southeast Portland.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
ClarkCountyToday
Evacuation notices upgraded as Nakia Creek Fire escalates
Due to severe weather conditions over the past two days, fire activity in the area has increased. The Nakia Creek Fire in northeast Clark County has spread and as a result evacuation notices have been upgraded. Clark Regional Emergency Services, on behalf of the Camas Police Department, reported Sunday afternoon...
Nakia Creek fire grows, as do evacuation orders for Clark County
The Nakia Creek fire 9 miles northeast of Camas has grown to 1,565 acres, up from 400 acres Sunday as it “aggressively” moved west and southwest amid dry, breezy weather. As of Sunday night, close to 3,000 homes were under Level 3 (go now) orders in Clark County. About 5,000 homes were Level 2 (be set), and an additional 29,000 homes were Level 1 (be ready). Those numbers were in flux Monday as officials reassessed the fire, but an interactive map provides up-to-date evacuation information.
Nakia Creek fire at 1,500 acres brought smoke, worry, then relief for some in SW Washington
Alisha McClaran, 46, felt unsure, she said. On Sunday, as the Nakia Creek wildfire grew and officials expanded evacuation orders for southeastern Clark County, McClaran stared at boxes with important papers and belongings that she had set aside in her Camas home in case she ever needed to evacuate quickly.
opb.org
New details released about law enforcement shooting in Northeast Portland
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released more details about the circumstances that led to a deputy shooting a person on Oct. 5 near Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland. Deputy Rory McPherson was assigned to the transit police division when the sheriff’s office said he stopped a man associated with a stolen Subaru station wagon near the intersection of Northeast Grand and Holladay. McPherson detained Tristen William Borges, 31, who then yelled to a woman in a nearby car.
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
Comments / 0