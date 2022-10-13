Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Secret Service Paid Trump Hotels ‘Exorbitant’ Rates, House Panel Says
(Bloomberg) -- The Secret Service paid more than $1.4 million to former President Donald Trump’s company, renting rooms for as much as $1,185 a night, almost six times the normal maximum hotel rate the federal government pays for traveling employees, according to documents released Monday by a House committee.
When Herschel Walker softened abortion stance, he had plenty of company in the GOP
Abortion is driving more and more of the conversation late into the midterm election game, with GOP candidates softening their stances becoming the norm.
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. (AP) — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil's speak.”. She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis...
