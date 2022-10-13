Design gurus Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson list upstate home

Lighting, furniture and design gurus Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson, former life partners and co-founders of Apparatus Studio , are listing their Hudson Valley retreat for $1.69 million.

The property, at 354 Metzger Road in affluent Rhinebeck, is roughly 2,500 square feet total on 2.8 acres.

The look? Think the lavish hyper-urban modernism that Apparatus is known for, but scaled down for the weekend.

The home is also for sale with Apparatus’ bespoke designs and furniture as well for an additional cost.

Apparatus is based in New York with an outpost in London opening next year, Gimme Shelter can reveal. It has a global celeb following, including fashion designer Alexander Wang, actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, and designers like Nate Berkus and Kelly Behun.

The Rhinebeck home sits on 2.8 acres. Walker Esner Photography

The Metzger Road-set house has hand lime-washed walls and oversize windows. Walker Esner Photography

The Rhinebeck property sports an outdoor patio. Walker Esner Photography

Last May, Hendifar, the artistic director of Apparatus, also launched Eight at Eight , a monthly dinner series dramatically set in the Apparatus flagship in Chelsea, formerly the artist studio of painter Philip Taaffee. (Hendifar is now solo-steering Apparatus while Anderson is focusing on his ceramics, we hear.)

The Hudson Valley home features custom elements like lighting, hand lime-washed walls, oversize windows, French doors and heated concrete floors. There are also white oak kitchen cabinets “sourced from a 90-year-old tree growing on the property,” the listing notes.

The original home, which dates to 1829, was gut-renovated and expanded.

This bathroom is blessed with views of the verdant Hudson Valley. Walker Esner Photography

There’s an Apparatus-designed pool in the backyard. Walker Esner Photography

The dining area has a fireplace. Walker Esner Photography

“The house is a beautiful labor of love in a chapter that has now closed in both of our lives,” Hendifar told Gimme Shelter. “It’s time to release it to its next owners so they can create their own joy and meaning there.”

The property now features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two powder rooms.

The main 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom home opens to a foyer with a living room, a chef’s kitchen and a powder room — while the second level features two additional rooms that share a spa-like full bath.

A primary bedroom takes up the top floor. It features a custom-designed closet and an ensuite windowed bath.

The grounds are anchored by a patio for entertaining and an Apparatus-designed pool. There’s also a separate 484-square-foot artist’s studio transformed into a guest house with a kitchenette, and an attached private garage now used as a gym.

The listing brokers are Steve Gold, from “Million Dollar Listing New York,” and Kyle Irwin of Corcoran Country Living.