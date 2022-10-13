ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Harsin updates T.J. Finley's injury status

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
It has been three weeks since Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley took a snap for the Auburn Tigers.

He suffered an injury to his shoulder during Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State on Sept. 17, an injury that was later revealed to be a Grade 2 AC joint.

The injury did not come with an official timetable, but head coach Bryan Harsin says that Finley has made progress in his recovery.

“He’s getting better,” Harsin said during the SEC teleconference on Wednesday. “He’s still day-to-day, but he’s improved. You can see that now, and we’ll see how the rest of the week goes.”

Prior to his injury, Finley completed 33-of-53 passes for 431 yards and one touchdown, while throwing four interceptions. In his absence, Robby Ashford has solidified his place as the starting quarterback. Ashford has thrown for 834 yards through six games and is second in rushing with 275 yards.

