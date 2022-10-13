ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenansville, NC

WITN

Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Church sells lobster dinners to fund outreach programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church in the East is getting ‘fishy’ to raise money for their year ahead, and you are invited to all the spooky fun!. Rector John Porter-Ace stopped by the Greenville studio to share what to expect later this month. The Spooky Shrimp and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Hazardous waste collection event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Orringer Hall on the college’s New Bern campus.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Onslow County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s –...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Hundreds to walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting those of all ages and abilities to Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern on October 22nd at Union Point Park. Registration and check in start at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony and walk will begin at 10 a.m.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

UPDATE: 100 people Walk to End Alzheimer’s

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and surrounding area residents joined together in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. Saturday morning at Hines Farm Park outside of Jacksonville, 100 people walked to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
PINK HILL, NC
WITN

Craven County Health Department opens new pharmacy

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina health department opened a new facility to create a “one-stop shop” for patients. A ribbon cutting ceremony debuted the Craven County Health Department in-house pharmacy. This county health department cares for more than 5,000 patients across both New Bern and...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Portion of N.C. 24 closes two days for railroad repair

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of an Eastern Carolina road will be closed this week to complete railroad repair. CSX will close N.C. 24 (West College Street) between Railroad Street and Front Street in Duplin County to allow their crews to repair the railroad crossing. The area will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday and reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning. The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive. The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

New Bern police investigate shots fired near McDonald’s

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern police are investigating a shots fired call that happened Monday night at McDonald’s at 1921 Degraffenreid Avenue. The call came in just after 7:00 p.m. Officers say they located shell casings and property damage. There have been no reported injuries. Police say that...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

flyExclusive, Kinston-based jet charter, to become publicly traded under merger

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - flyExclusive, a Kinston-based private jet charter company, will become publicly traded after a merger with a global investment firm. Under the terms of the agreement, flyExclusive and EG Acquisition Corp. will combine into a new company that is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will adopt flyExclusive as the corporate operating brand. flyExclusive founder and CEO Jim Segrave will lead the combined company.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

ECU Football wins four overtime classic over Memphis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was grim as can be down 17-0 In the first half on Saturday night for the ECU football team. But they found something in themselves, flipped the switch, and turned it around. Pick it up in the second quarter ECU trailing 17 to 0 Holton...
GREENVILLE, NC

