WITN
Pitt Community College to participate in state educator pipeline collaborative cohort
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College administrators say the college will participate in the inaugural North Carolina Educator Pipeline Collaborative cohort to help ensure the state’s methods of recruiting and preparing educators for its workforce are effective and innovative. The collaborative, which was launched last week by the...
WITN
Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His...
WITN
ECU to honor Golden LEAF’s investment in their Eastern Region Pharma Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has scheduled a ceremony to name the first floor of the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building in recognition of the Golden LEAF Foundation at 4 p.m. Monday in the new building’s lobby. The naming honors Golden LEAF’s recent investment of $1.9 million...
WITN
Church sells lobster dinners to fund outreach programs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church in the East is getting ‘fishy’ to raise money for their year ahead, and you are invited to all the spooky fun!. Rector John Porter-Ace stopped by the Greenville studio to share what to expect later this month. The Spooky Shrimp and...
WITN
One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
WITN
Hazardous waste collection event
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Orringer Hall on the college’s New Bern campus.
WITN
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Onslow County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s –...
WITN
Hundreds to walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting those of all ages and abilities to Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern on October 22nd at Union Point Park. Registration and check in start at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony and walk will begin at 10 a.m.
WITN
UPDATE: 100 people Walk to End Alzheimer’s
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and surrounding area residents joined together in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. Saturday morning at Hines Farm Park outside of Jacksonville, 100 people walked to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s...
WITN
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
WITN
Craven County Health Department opens new pharmacy
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina health department opened a new facility to create a “one-stop shop” for patients. A ribbon cutting ceremony debuted the Craven County Health Department in-house pharmacy. This county health department cares for more than 5,000 patients across both New Bern and...
WITN
Portion of N.C. 24 closes two days for railroad repair
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of an Eastern Carolina road will be closed this week to complete railroad repair. CSX will close N.C. 24 (West College Street) between Railroad Street and Front Street in Duplin County to allow their crews to repair the railroad crossing. The area will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday and reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
WITN
Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning. The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive. The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with...
WITN
ECU volleyball falls at #24 Central Florida, swept on weekend trip
ORLANDO, Fla. (ECU Athletics) – No. 24 UCF hit .390 and racked up 51 kills on the way to a 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15) American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina Sunday afternoon at The Venue. The Pirates drop to 8-12 overall and 3-5 in league play while the...
WITN
Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
WITN
Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said this morning that there was nothing criminal in a fire that killed two people late Saturday night. The house fire on Highway 58, south of Snow Hill, was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors say they heard loud...
WITN
New Bern police investigate shots fired near McDonald’s
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern police are investigating a shots fired call that happened Monday night at McDonald’s at 1921 Degraffenreid Avenue. The call came in just after 7:00 p.m. Officers say they located shell casings and property damage. There have been no reported injuries. Police say that...
WITN
flyExclusive, Kinston-based jet charter, to become publicly traded under merger
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - flyExclusive, a Kinston-based private jet charter company, will become publicly traded after a merger with a global investment firm. Under the terms of the agreement, flyExclusive and EG Acquisition Corp. will combine into a new company that is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will adopt flyExclusive as the corporate operating brand. flyExclusive founder and CEO Jim Segrave will lead the combined company.
WITN
ECU Football wins four overtime classic over Memphis
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was grim as can be down 17-0 In the first half on Saturday night for the ECU football team. But they found something in themselves, flipped the switch, and turned it around. Pick it up in the second quarter ECU trailing 17 to 0 Holton...
